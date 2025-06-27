Terror arrests after vandalism of planes at RAF base claimed by Palestine Action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence, after two planes at an RAF base were vandalised in an action claimed by soon-to-be banned campaign group Palestine Action.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said a woman, aged 29, of no fixed address, and two men, aged 36 and 24, from London, have been taken into police custody after the incident at RAF Brize Norton on June 20.

They are accused of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A 41-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, they said.

Palestine Action previously posted footage online showing people inside the Oxfordshire base, with one person appearing to ride an electric scooter up to an Airbus Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker, before spray painting into its jet engine.

CTPSE said the four arrests were made in London and the Newbury area of Berkshire on Thursday.

The Home Secretary made the decision to proscribe Palestine Action following the incident, with the arrests coming just days before the proscription is set to come into force.

Support for the group will become a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison when the ban comes into effect as soon as next Friday.

Palestine Action has staged demonstration that have included spraying the London offices of Allianz Insurance with red paint and vandalising US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

As she announced plans for Palestine Action’s proscription, Yvette Cooper said the group’s methods have become “more aggressive”, with its members showing “willingness to use violence”.

At the time of the incident, the group said it had “directly intervened in the genocide and prevented crimes against the Palestinian people” by “decommissioning two military planes”.

Palestine Action said Thursday’s arrests “further demonstrates that proscription is not about enabling prosecutions under terrorism laws – it’s about cracking down on non-violent protests which disrupt the flow of arms to Israel during its genocide in Palestine”.