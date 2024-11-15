RAF jets scrambled to Russian military aircraft spotted close to UK airspace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

RAF fighter jets were scrambled to a Russian military aircraft spotted flying close to UK airspace.

Two Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray took to the skies over the North Sea to closely monitor an approaching Russian Bear-F aircraft on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Russian reconnaissance aircraft had been detected in the UK’s area of interest but it did not enter UK airspace.

Luke Pollard, minister for the armed forces, said: “Our adversaries should be in no doubt of our steadfast determination and formidable ability to protect the UK.

“The Royal Navy and RAF have once again shown they stand ready to defend our country at a moment’s notice and I pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of those involved in these latest operations.”

open image in gallery Russian TU-142 “Bear” Bomber ( UK Ministry of Defence 2019 )

It comes after the Royal Navy observed Russian military vessels passing through the English Channel over the past week.

HMS Iron Duke and tanker RFA Tideforce shadowed three Russian vessels, which were led by the new frigate Admiral Golovko.

The Golovko was accompanied by oceanographic research vessel Yantar and supporting tanker Vyazma. All three had been tracked by the Norwegian Navy before British forces took over.

The Duke class frigate and Tide-class tanker, supported by an RAF P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, followed the ships through the Channel before handing over duties to the French Navy.

As the Golovko continued her journey, Iron Duke took over shadowing duties of the second Russian group.

Frigate Neustrashimy and her support ship, tanker Akademik Pashin, were travelling to their home port in the Baltic.

Iron Duke remained in contact with the pair back through the Channel and into the North Sea before handing over to a Dutch warship.

It is understood this is the second time in three months the Royal Navy and RAF have detected Russian ships and aircraft within a week of each other.

open image in gallery Image taken from video, a U.S. Air Force F-16 operating under the direction of North American Aerospace Defense Command ( AP )

Last month the US released a video of a close-call encounter between a Russian fighter jet and a U.S. Air Force F-16 sent to intercept it.

In the video, the Russian plane comes from behind the camera and swoops by the U.S. jet, just feet from the aircraft near Alaska.