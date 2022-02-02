RAF confirms scrambled Typhoons were to intercept four Russian ‘Bear’ bombers amid Ukraine tensions

Aircraft escorted away from UK area of interest hours after Boris Johnson returns from Kyiv

Andy Gregory
Wednesday 02 February 2022 16:29
Comments
<p>Typhoon jets have been scrambled to respond to “unidentified aircraft” approaching the United Kingdom, the Royal Air Force has confirmed (MoD/PA)</p>

Typhoon jets have been scrambled to respond to “unidentified aircraft” approaching the United Kingdom, the Royal Air Force has confirmed (MoD/PA)

(PA Media)

Royal Air Force typhoon fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept four Russian Bear aircraft, the air force has said, amid continued tensions between Moscow and Ukraine.

An RAF spokesperson said: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters based at RAF Lossiemouth supported by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton were scrambled today against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

“Subsequently we intercepted and escorted four Russian Bear aircraft.”

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in