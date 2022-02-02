RAF confirms scrambled Typhoons were to intercept four Russian ‘Bear’ bombers amid Ukraine tensions
Aircraft escorted away from UK area of interest hours after Boris Johnson returns from Kyiv
Royal Air Force typhoon fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept four Russian Bear aircraft, the air force has said, amid continued tensions between Moscow and Ukraine.
An RAF spokesperson said: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters based at RAF Lossiemouth supported by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton were scrambled today against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.
“Subsequently we intercepted and escorted four Russian Bear aircraft.”
More follows...
