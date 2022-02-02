Royal Air Force typhoon fighter jets have been scrambled to intercept four Russian Bear aircraft, the air force has said, amid continued tensions between Moscow and Ukraine.

An RAF spokesperson said: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters based at RAF Lossiemouth supported by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton were scrambled today against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

“Subsequently we intercepted and escorted four Russian Bear aircraft.”

