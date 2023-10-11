Four arrested amid protest over using ex-airbase to house migrants

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have been arrested and bailed following reports of disorder outside a former airbase during a protest over its planned use as migrant accommodation.

The government wants to use RAF Scampton to house 2,000 asylum seekers.

The airbase was formerly home to the famed 617 Squadron, who were involved in the Dambuster raid in the Second World War, and the Red Arrows.

Lincolnshire Police said the four were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following reports of an assault and disorder at the main entrance to the site.

A 56-year-old man from the Yorkshire area was arrested on suspicion of assault and aggravated trespass.

Two men, one aged 44 and from the Grimsby area, and another aged 42 from the Lincoln area, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, with a 51-year-old woman from the Yorkshire area arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

If we receive further reports of people causing disorder this will not be tolerated, and we will step in to protect those in the area and our community Lincolnshire Police

They were bailed on Wednesday with conditions not to go within 200 metres of the site, as police investigations continue.

Police remained at the scene for several hours on Tuesday during a protest over the planned use of the site to house migrants.

Officers will continue to carry out patrols over the coming days while protesters are present “to keep them and the wider community safe”, the force said.

Lincolnshire Police said: “If we receive further reports of people causing disorder this will not be tolerated, and we will step in to protect those in the area and our community.

“We will continue to provide advice around safe and lawful protest while they remain at the location.”