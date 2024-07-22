Multibillion-pound RAF fighter jet Tempest unveiled ahead of strategic defence review

Support truly

A new multibillion-pound fighter jet under development for the RAF is set to be unveiled at Farnborough International Airshow.

The UK’s future flagship jet – known as Tempest – is set to be a sixth-generation stealth aircraft, equipped with advanced weapons and radars, with the ability to fly at supersonic speeds in a step up from the F-35 warplane.

The jet, roughly the size of a tennis court, is being built in partnership with BAE Systems, Italy’s Leonardo and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and has been described as the “future combat aircraft”.

The Global Combat Air Programme hopes to get the new jet into service in ten years.

It will feature intelligent weapons systems and a radar that provides 10,000 times more data than current technology.

The redesigned fighter will have a larger wingspan than older jets, giving improved aerodynamics.

Tempest will replace the RAF’s current Eurofighter Typhoon, which has been in service since 2003.

Tempest will be officially unveiled at the Farnborough International Airshow ( BAE Systems/PA Wire )

It will be one of the world’s most “advanced, interoperable, adaptable and connected fighter jets in service, boasting an intelligent weapons system, a software-driven interactive cockpit and integrated sensors”, according to engineers.

The initial phase of the Tempest project, due to be completed in 2025, has received £2bn of funding from the UK government. However, final costs are set to be significantly more.

The new fighters will be developed in the context of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the growing power of China and fears of the threat of nations such as Iran.

The initial phase of the Tempest project, due to complete in 2025, has received £2bn of funding from the UK government ( BAE Systems/PA Wire )

Herman Claesen, managing director of Future Combat Air Systems, said: “In the 18 months since the launch of the Global Combat Air Programme, we’ve been working closely with our industrial partners in Italy and Japan under the collaboration agreement, and also with the three governments, to understand and align requirements for a next-generation combat aircraft.

“The new model, unveiled at Farnborough International Airshow, shows notable progress in the design and concepting of this future fighter jet. We’ll continue to test and evolve the design, as we move closer towards the next phase of the programme.”

Concerns have been voiced that the Global Combat Air Programme could be at risk in light of the new government’s strategic defence review.

Last week, armed forces minister Luke Pollard said the project was important but that it would not be right for him to prejudice the outcome of the review by setting out which pieces of military kit are required to fight future wars.