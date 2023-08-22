Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dramatic footage shows the moment an RAF Typhoon confronts three Russian jets threatening to cross into NATO territory amid the war in Ukraine.

A clip filmed from inside the cockpit of the Typhoon shows a British airman responding to the jets in the skies above Europe.

Jake, a pilot from RAF Lossiemouth’s 9 Squadron, in Moray, northeast Scotland, can be heard saying an accident “could lead to an escalation into World War Three” as he becomes embroiled in a duel with the aircraft.

‘If get caught up in the moment and accidentally collide with one of these aircraft it could lead to an escalation into World War Three’ (Channel 4/RAF)

The video was released as part of the Channel 4 documentary Top Guns: Inside the RAF. During the interaction, Jake loses sight of the Russian jets on a number of occasions as they drop in and out of the sky.

“I’m starting to worry,” he says. “They would just slow down for no reason, or speed up for no reason. “It’s very difficult to determine where they are coming down from.”

He adds: “Is it coming from Putin himself? Is this guy just trying to endanger my airplane because that’s what his mindset is?”

Jake goes on to explain how any mistake made during the dangerous encounter can be “pretty catastrophic”.

“We’re here to show a united front. If you come into this country there are going to be consequences,” he says.

"But if I get caught up in the moment and accidentally collide with one of these aircraft it could lead to an escalation into World War Three.”

Russian jet seen from RAF Typhoon (Channel 4/RAF)

There has been an increasing number of incidents involving Russian jets buzzing NATO airspace since the Kremin launched its illegal invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Last week the UK government said RAF jets intercepted Russian bombers just north of Scotland.

Typhoon fighters were scrambled to intercept two Russian long-range maritime patrol bombers that were travelling north of the Shetland Islands in Scotland in the early hours of 15 August.

The jets, which were launched from RAF Lossiemouth - one of the RAF’s busiest stations - monitored the Russian Tu-142 Bear-F and Tu-142 Bear-J aircraft – used for reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare.

Russia said its strategic bombers had carried out routine flights over international waters in the Arctic.

RAF pilots recently led a mission in Estonia protecting NATO airspace (Channel 4/RAF)

British pilots led NATO’s recent air policing mission in Estonia, where the UK said more than 50 similar air intercepts were carried out.

It was not immediately clear exactly where the incident filmed in the documentary took place. The RAF previously said the documentary would follow the crew on their deployment to Estonia on Operation Azotize and protecting the seas and skies above the UK.

RAF personnel returned from Operation Azotize at the beginning of August.

Members of 140 Expeditionary Air Wing (140 EAW) have been deployed to Ämari Air Base since the start of March, along with a squadron of RAF Typhoon fighter jets, to conduct Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) intercepts of Russian aircraft transiting close to NATO airspace.

Typhoon jets and their pilots from IX(Bomber) and 1(Fighter) squadrons had deployed to Estonia from RAF Lossiemouth, where the majority of 140 EAW’s personnel have now returned.

The deployment began with RAF pilots flying missions alongside the German Air Force – during which the first ever air joint air intercept between NATO allies took place, as British and German Typhoons shadowed a Russian air-to-air refuelling aircraft and transport aircraft.