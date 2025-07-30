40,000 new homes to be built on railway land across Britain
Platform4 has been created by the Government to ‘breathe new life into these spaces’, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said.
The government has unveiled a new property company, Platform4, tasked with overseeing the development of up to 40,000 new homes on brownfield sites across surplus railway land over the next decade.
The Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed the new organisation will initially operate across England and Wales, with potential for future expansion into Scotland.
Platform4 aims to streamline the process of releasing land for housing, a role previously fragmented between London and Continental Railways Ltd and Network Rail’s property team.
The DfT stated this prior "fragmented approach" often led to "inefficiencies, duplicated efforts and missed opportunities."
Profits generated by Platform4 will be reinvested directly into Britain’s railway network.
The initiative is projected to deliver an additional £227 million by accelerating development and operating at a larger scale than previous efforts.
Four locations already earmarked for regeneration are Newcastle Forth Yards (an opportunity for up to 600 new homes), Manchester Mayfield (up to 1,500 new homes), Cambridge (425 new homes), and Nottingham (200 new homes).
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Our railways are more than just connections between places – they create economic opportunity and drive regeneration.
“It’s exciting to picture the thousands of families who will live in these future homes, the vibrant neighbourhoods springing up, and the new businesses that will launch thanks to these developments.
“Platform4 will breathe new life into these spaces, delivering tens of thousands of new homes as part of our Plan for Change promise to build 1.5 million homes, while reviving communities around rail stations, supporting jobs and driving economic growth.”
Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: “We are facing a housing crisis which has led to a generation being locked out of homeownership, all while land sits empty and disused across the country.
“We said we’d do everything possible to get Britain building, and that’s why today we’re setting out how we’ll get more homes built across surplus railway network sites in line with our brownfield-first approach.”
Platform4 will be chaired by Bek Seeley, who has held several roles in regeneration projects.
She said: “Working alongside our partners and local authorities, we will create sustainable places that bring communities and customers together and leave a positive legacy for future generations.”