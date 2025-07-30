Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has unveiled a new property company, Platform4, tasked with overseeing the development of up to 40,000 new homes on brownfield sites across surplus railway land over the next decade.

The Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed the new organisation will initially operate across England and Wales, with potential for future expansion into Scotland.

Platform4 aims to streamline the process of releasing land for housing, a role previously fragmented between London and Continental Railways Ltd and Network Rail’s property team.

The DfT stated this prior "fragmented approach" often led to "inefficiencies, duplicated efforts and missed opportunities."

Profits generated by Platform4 will be reinvested directly into Britain’s railway network.

The initiative is projected to deliver an additional £227 million by accelerating development and operating at a larger scale than previous efforts.

open image in gallery The Department for Transport said Platform4 will ensure up to 40,000 homes are built over the next decade ( Alamy/PA )

Four locations already earmarked for regeneration are Newcastle Forth Yards (an opportunity for up to 600 new homes), Manchester Mayfield (up to 1,500 new homes), Cambridge (425 new homes), and Nottingham (200 new homes).

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Our railways are more than just connections between places – they create economic opportunity and drive regeneration.

“It’s exciting to picture the thousands of families who will live in these future homes, the vibrant neighbourhoods springing up, and the new businesses that will launch thanks to these developments.

“Platform4 will breathe new life into these spaces, delivering tens of thousands of new homes as part of our Plan for Change promise to build 1.5 million homes, while reviving communities around rail stations, supporting jobs and driving economic growth.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: “We are facing a housing crisis which has led to a generation being locked out of homeownership, all while land sits empty and disused across the country.

“We said we’d do everything possible to get Britain building, and that’s why today we’re setting out how we’ll get more homes built across surplus railway network sites in line with our brownfield-first approach.”

Platform4 will be chaired by Bek Seeley, who has held several roles in regeneration projects.

She said: “Working alongside our partners and local authorities, we will create sustainable places that bring communities and customers together and leave a positive legacy for future generations.”