Rain and blustery winds hit UK this weekend after cold snap ends

A week of snow and wintry hazards will give way to heavy rain this weekend as the cold snap ends for most of the UK.

The Met Office expects a shift to milder, but more unsettled weather, which will see spells of rain and stronger winds in some areas.

Temperatures are still due to remain on the cooler side, but the weather agency estimates they will gradually return to levels more typical for this time of year.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Snow is not forecast for the coming weekend. It will be turning less cold as low pressure arrives from the Atlantic, bringing a more unsettled picture with periods of rain and blustery winds.

“As a result, temperatures will be returning closer towards average for the time of year. However, pockets of frost will still be possible overnight where skies remain clear.”

open image in gallery The Met Office’s forecast for midday on Saturday ( The Met Office )

The shift to milder weather follows a week of widespread weather warnings issued across the UK. Amber cold health alerts in the North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber, are expected to lift on Saturday morning.

An amber cold health alert is issued when significant impacts across health and social care services are possible, which could include a rise in deaths among elderly people with health conditions, increased demand for health services, and impacts on the workforce, which could affect the delivery of services.

Yellow cold health alerts have been in place for the East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, London, South East, and South West since Monday, and will also lift on Saturday morning.

On Thursday night, Britain experienced the coldest night of the autumn so far as temperatures dropped as low as -11.7C at Loch Glascarnoch.

open image in gallery Milder but unsettled weather is expected over the weekend ( PA )

Here is the weather forecast for the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office:

Saturday

Rain gradually clearing the southeast. Drier and brighter conditions following for a time, before further showery rain arrives in the west later. Feeling slightly less cold for all.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

Remaining unsettled on Sunday and Monday with further spells of rain and showers. Some brighter spells in between, more so on Tuesday. Less cold, especially overnight and often windy.