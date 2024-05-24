Family loses battle to keep LGBTQ+ rainbow canopy on iconic Bristol skyline

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A family has lost its battle to keep a rainbow canopy in support of the LGBTQ+ community and the NHS after council officials dismissed a compromise, claiming it would continue to damage one of Bristol’s most iconic views.

Ken Aylmer says he will now return the colourful design on his Grade II-listed Clifton property to what he described as a “giant pack of Pacers mints”.

The 52-year-old had repainted the canopy on the spur of the moment while having the roof repaired. The rainbow design provided a tribute to the NHS after his wife had recovered from cancer, while his daughter was a passionate advocate for LGBT+ equality.

Situated on a high-rise crescent of properties, the colours can be seen on the city’s skyline, which also features the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

But last year, Bristol City Council refused a retrospective planning application for the design. Despite more than 100 messages of support, a council official said the colours were not in keeping with the listed building and failed to preserve it.

How the rainbow canopy looked before and after it was painted by Ken Aylmer, who is now returning it to its original design ( Moon Design )

In response, Mr Aylmer pitched a compromise with a Georgian colour palette design to fit the terrace – but planning officers said there remained “no clear and convincing justification for this harm” to the significance of the listing of the terrace and conversation area.

Speaking to The Independent, Mr Aylmer said: “We thought this was an excellent compromise which respected the heritage of the building and the view while subtly representing Bristol’s modern aspirations and social values, or simply provides a pretty thing to look at that might brighten someone’s day.

“After a long time and no communication or discussion, the planning department came back with a flat ‘no’ and no real justification of their response.”

He added: “It was amazing and reassuring to get so much support for our original application with the vast majority of people in favour so it’s a shame we have to take it away now.

“The LGBTQ+ community have much bigger battles to fight but it would have been a nice gesture for the council to approve the second design to subtly incorporate Bristol’s progressive values of inclusivity and diversity into an iconic view that represents the city – rather than repainting what looks like a giant pack of Pacers mints.”

Pacers, originally known as Opal Mints, were recognisable for their three green stripes, before being discontinued in 1985.

The compromise put forward by Ken Aylmer which kept the traditional alternating white stripes of the original design and used a Georgian colour palette ( Moon Designs )

Mr Aylmer said it was ironic that plans were under way to light up the Clifton Suspension Bridge in different colours.

The original planning application for the canopy drew 107 public responses in support, and 34 objections.

Historic England said the vibrant colours caused a “modest degree of harm to its [building] heritage significance”.

Mr Aylmer announced that he was returning the canopy to its original design after Bristol City Council contacted him on Tuesday evening, reminding him he was in breach of the planning regulations and asking what he intended to do.

Bristol City Council has been approached by The Independent for comment.