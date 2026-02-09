Man, 21, charged with rape and possession of class A drug after woman attacked
Viaan Surendranathan, 21, was charged with rape and possession of a class A drug
A man has been charged with the rape of a 19-year-old woman and administering a substance with intent to stupefy to allow sexual activity.
Viaan Surendranathan, of Sidar Road, Southampton, Hampshire, has also been charged with possessing a class A drug.
The 21-year-old Sri Lankan national was arrested after Hampshire Constabulary received a report that the complainant had been raped in Southampton on February 5.
A force spokesman said: “Officers investigating a rape in Southampton have charged a man.
“We received a report that on Thursday February 5, a 19-year-old woman had been raped at an address in the Polygon area of Southampton.
“The woman is currently being supported by police.”
The spokesman confirmed that Surendranathan was of Sri Lankan nationality and he had been remanded into custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court later.
