Specialist crime detectives have launched a major search for a London schoolboy reported missing after he failed to turn up for school 10 days ago.

The Metropolitan Police expressed “extreme concern” for Rashid Elsaffi-Bakkr, whose family said his disappearance was highly out of character.

The teenager was last seen on at home in Wembley, west London, on the night of Sunday, 20 March. He was picked up on video footage walking with a backpack 30 minutes later at 10.15pm.

Police said it is not known where Rashid was going and he has not been seen or heard from since. He was reported missing at 5.30pm the next day. It was thought he had gone to school - at the Ark Elvin Academy in Wembley - but it has since been confirmed he did not attend.

Police on Wednesday released footage of the last sightings of Rashid, who was wearing a grey hooded top, dark coloured jacket and trousers and distinctive blue Nike trainers with a white tick, and carrying a light coloured rucksack.

One video shows video shows Rashid walking with a rucksack near his home address in Beresford Avenue, Wembley in the direction of Alperton (Metropolitan Police )

Detective superintendent Pete Wallis, one of the senior investigating officers, said: “Rashid's family have been updated about this development and we're continuing to support them as well as we can at this desperately worrying time.

“We have informed them at this stage this remains a missing persons investigation. But, 10 days since the last known sighting of him, we are extremely concerned for Rashid’s welfare.

“Our colleagues in the North West Command Unit continue to support us and we’re utilising a number of resources from across the Met in our efforts to trace him.

“While our work to establish all the facts is ongoing, there is still no clear reason for his going missing.

“We’re working closely with Rashid’s school, Ark Elvin Academy in Wembley, where staff and his fellow pupils are hugely worried about him. They have also appealed for any information that will help us find him safe and well.”

Rebecca Curtis, the school’s headteacher, said staff were “deeply concerned” for Rash. She added: “He has excellent attendance at school and has been working hard in his lessons and making good progress. All of his friends are desperately concerned about him and want him to know how much they are missing him.”

The Met said its specialist crime command was leading the investigation due to Rashid’s age and his disappearance being out of character.

The force released three video clips and an image of the missing boy in an appeal for witnesses and information.

The first video shows Rashid walking with a rucksack near his home address in Beresford Avenue in the direction of Alperton.

The footage was captured at around 9.45pm on 20 March.

The second video shows Rashid walking on Sunleigh Road at around 10.10pm. He was then filmed in Mount Pleasant walking towards Ealing Road at around 10.15pm.

The Met have said he was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, a dark coloured jacket and trousers, a pair of distinctive blue Nike trainers with a white tick and carrying a light coloured rucksack.

Police have also released an image of Rashid from an appointment he had at the dentist on the afternoon of Friday, 18 March, in which he is seen wearing the same distinctive blue trainers referred to.

A photo of Rashid attending an appointment he had at the dentist wearing the distinctive blue trainers (Metropolitan Police )

Detective superintendent Pete Wallis added: “Now is the time for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to come forward. Anyone who knows Rashid, or who he associates with, is urged to call us immediately. Any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, could be vital. This young man is missing, his family are distraught, and we need the community to help us find him.

“The distinctive blue trainers we have shown today will be recognisable to people. If they jog your memory and you think you have seen someone matching Rashid’s description, you must contact us.

“I am asking local residents and people who were driving in the area at the time this footage was captured to please check their doorbell cameras and dash-cams to see if they may have captured any sightings of Rashid. I’d also like to appeal to local shop and business owners in the area who may have caught him walking past.

“Lastly, I again want to reiterate previous appeals directly to Rashid. You are not in any trouble at all. Our only concern is for your safe return and to get you home where you belong. Please contact us and let us know you’re OK.”

Video and images that could help officers can be uploaded directly to the force’s website.

Anyone who sees Rashid or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call police on either 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 or if you have information that may assist with the investigation.

Information can also be given to the incident room on 020 8358 0100. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.