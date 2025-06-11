Raymond Blanc hails work in hospitality during careers fair at Dumfries House

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrated chef Raymond Blanc encouraged teenagers to consider working in the hospitality industry during a careers fair organised by The King’s Foundation.

Blanc, 75, who became an ambassador for the foundation in March, spoke to 250 pupils from 16 schools at the event at Dumfries House, East Ayrshire, on Tuesday.

The French chef, who has two Michelin stars at his Oxfordshire hotel and restaurant Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, shared stories about working his way up the ranks in kitchens, after starting as a pot-washer, and gave them an insight into the variety of jobs in the industry.

Blanc has mentored notable chefs including Heston Blumenthal and Marco Pierre White, and also worked with aspiring chefs on BBC programme The Restaurant between 2007 and 2009 when couples competed to open a restaurant with his support.

Dumfries House hosts an introduction to hospitality course run by the foundation, which aims to provide students with the skills, experience and confidence to work in both front and back-of-house roles. The course is accredited by City and Guilds and includes a week-long industry placement.

Blanc, a father-of-two, said he is using his new role to “encourage excellence” in the next generation working in hospitality.

He said: “At their age, I had no idea what I wanted to do. I started off as a cleaner before becoming the best dishwasher and glass cleaner.

“It’s so important that young people are encouraged and supported to work in the hospitality industry as there’s an enormous opportunity there for those willing to work hard.

“Education is something that’s very important to me so I was proud to be a part of The King’s Foundation’s hospitality careers fair.

“Young people need good mentors to reach their full potential.

“As an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, I want to take what we’ve learnt at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons and pair it with the excellent work of The King’s Foundation to encourage excellence amongst the next generation of culinary and horticulture professionals.”

Livia Alexander, hospitality education manager at the foundation, said: “The hospitality industry continues to face challenges in terms of recruitment and retention, and events like this are so important as they show young people what the industry is really like, and give them an insight into the careers available.

“Having Raymond Blanc OBE come and talk to the pupils was an amazing opportunity for them.

“His story is so incredible, and the pupils left feeling inspired and motivated.”