New immigration measures will fuel ‘exodus’ of migrant nurses, union warns

Thousands of migrant nursing staff are ready to leave the UK, with new Government measures aimed at curbing immigration set to accelerate the “exodus”, a union boss has warned.

It comes as a new report from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) found “far too many” internationally educated nursing staff are facing racism and discrimination.

A survey by the union of 3,000 migrant nurses found more than four in 10 (42%) internationally educated nurses are planning to leave the country.

Of those, 70% said this was down to pay, while 40% said immigration policies impacted their decision.

The report also found that of the nurses planning to leave, two thirds intend to move to a place that is not their home country.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer outlined a number of measures aimed at reducing the number of people coming to the UK on Monday.

The White Paper includes plans to end care worker visas for overseas recruitment, as well as bringing in stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students, and a reduction in the amount of time graduates can spend in the UK after their studies.

One nurse from the Philippines told the RCN: “I love living in the UK. I love the people. I love my job and my department.

“I always try to defend it to my other international nurse friends that have moved to the US, Canada or Australia.

“But somehow, it’s too tiring to defend this country when it’s not reciprocating you the care and support that we as immigrants deserve.”

Reacting to the report, RCN general secretary and chief executive Professor Nicola Ranger warned that thousands of nursing staff are readying to leave the UK.

“This situation is bad enough, but now the Government’s cruel measures could accelerate this exodus, doing great damage to key services,” she said.

“Closing the care worker visa route and making migrant nursing staff wait longer to access vital benefits is the hostile environment on steroids.

“They pay tax and work in our vital services, they deserve the same rights.

“Sadly, this Government is intent on pushing people into poverty, away from the country, and with no credible plan to grow the domestic workforce in sight.

“Government must do all it can to get the next generation into nursing.

“Rather than pandering and scapegoating, ministers should focus on what patients and vulnerable people need – safely staffed services. Without the measures we’re calling for, our amazing colleagues from overseas will continue to leave.”

A Government spokesperson said: “It is a strength of our National Health Service that people come from around the world to care for our sick, and we must recognise the valuable contribution they make.

“But when we are recruiting from countries on the WHO red list, it is clear that we need to end our over reliance on international recruitment and retain more homegrown talent.

“This government is also bolstering the social care workforce including through introducing a Fair Pay Agreement for care professionals, providing them with the pay, conditions and opportunities for career progression that they deserve.”