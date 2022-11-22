Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The commander of the Red Arrows has been removed from his post while an alleged relationship he had with a junior team member is investigated.

Wing Commander David Montenegro, known as Monty, allegedly had an affair in 2017 which is reported to have resulted in the colleague’s pregnancy.

According to reports, Wing Cmdr Montenegro, whose official title is Officer Commanding the RAF Aerobatic Team (OC RAFAT), has been sent home from a Red Arrows tour of the Middle East.

The allegations refer to a period when Mr Montenegro was in a previous role in the team.

Mr Montenegro reportedly met the female corporal in 2017 when he had two sons with a woman he went on to marry. The affair with his colleague apparently lasted a year, during which time he held the position of “Red One”, the most senior pilot within the squadron, while the corporal was allegedly a member of the ground crew.

According to the RAF website, he joined the RAF in 1999 and after tours as a fighter pilot on the Tornado F3 and qualified flying instructor on the Hawk T1, he was selected to join the Red Arrows in 2009, with his three years in the team culminating in the role of synchro leader.

As an Officer Commanding Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, Mr Montenegro would have been in charge of the Arrows’ aircrews and ground staff.

The female corporal has reportedly since left the RAF.

The OC RAFAT post – the administrative head of the unit – is not a flying role and the display team will continue to fly.

After tours in support of Operation Herrick, Afghanistan, as a special projects officer within the US Marine Corps and a tour as a flight commander at the No 1 Flying Training School, the website said he was selected to become Red 1, team leader of the Red Arrows in 2015.

The website said 2022 is his third year as Officer Commanding.

It comes amid a scandal facing the prestigious team in which 40 staff members, many of whom were young and inexperienced women, accused senior male officers of harassment, bullying and sexual misconduct.

Mr Montenegro was the Red Arrows’ highest-ranking member, and had a high public profile, meeting frequently with Royal family members including the Prince of Wales. He is the most senior officer to be removed from their post since the scandal broke.

An RAF spokesman said: “All RAF personnel are expected to maintain the highest standards of behaviour.

“The RAF is aware of historic allegations from 2017 that have been made against the current Officer Commanding the RAF Aerobatic Team (The Red Arrows), which will be thoroughly investigated.

“Pending that investigation and without prejudice, the individual has been removed from post.

“We will not be commenting further while the investigation is ongoing.”