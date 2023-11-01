Red Arrows pilots ‘sexually harassed and bullied’ women, damning report finds

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Chief of the Air Staff has apologised after a report found unacceptable behaviour, including sexual harassment and bullying, was “widespread and normalised” in the RAF’s Red Arrows display team.

Two pilots from the aerobatic display team were dismissed after members of the squadron were investigated over the allegations that also included misogyny.

A further nine members of the aerobatics display team were given other sanctions following a two-year “under-the-table” inquiry into the aerobatics display division of the RAF.

The inquiry was launched following after three female whistleblowers came forward in 2021, when reports about its drinking culture also emerged.

Women in the Red Arrows were hounded for sex, plied with alcohol and subjected to “predatory” behaviour by male colleagues, the inquiry found.

Senior officers pursued more junior women for relationships and other members laughed about this behaviour.

In November, the commander of the Red Arrows was removed from his post while an alleged relationship he had with a junior team member was investigated.

Wing Commander David Montenegro, known as Monty, allegedly had an affair in 2017 that was reported to have resulted in the colleague’s pregnancy.

According to reports, Wing Cmdr Montenegro, whose official title is Officer Commanding the RAF Aerobatic Team (OC RAFAT), was sent home from a Red Arrows tour of the Middle East. The allegations referred to a time when Mr Montenegro was in a previous role in the team.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, Chief of the Air Staff, said: “I want first to say that I am sorry and offer my unreserved apologies to any individuals that were subjected to unacceptable behaviours during their association with the Red Arrows, particularly the three women who felt they had no option but to raise their complaints directly with my predecessor.

“The reports show that during the period investigated, unacceptable behaviours were widespread and ‘normalised’ on the Red Arrows. These included sexual harassment, bullying and an alcohol-focused culture.

“The situation was compounded by a ‘bystander culture’, meaning people did not challenge what was happening.

“The behaviours described by witnesses in the reports have no place in the Royal Air Force – or anywhere else.

“The findings of the investigations are clear. Actions have been taken against a number of individuals, up to and including dismissal from the service.

“I was appalled when I read the investigations’ findings. The behaviour of a minority of individuals has harmed the Squadron’s reputation and that of the Royal Air Force.

“Like my predecessor, I am intent on rebuilding public trust in one of our highest profile units. I know that the current team is working hard to do just that.

“The leadership, air and ground crews of the Red Arrows have undergone many changes since the period covered by the investigations, with few still serving on the Squadron from that time. I have confidence in the command and people of the current Squadron.

“More broadly, I would like to make it very clear today that where appropriate, I will not hesitate to use the most severe sanctions available to me to deal with those whose behaviour harms others.”

