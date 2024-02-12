Man and child killed in Surrey horror crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man and a child have died after a car crash in Surrey.

Two other people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident in Red Road, Lightwater, on Sunday evening, Surrey Police said.

Officers were called to the scene at around 8.20pm to reports of a collision between a grey Range Rover, a blue BMW, and a white Audi.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s, and a child travelling in the same car were pronounced dead following the crash.

A 62-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drink or drugs.

Police have asked witnesses to the crash to come forward with any information or camera footage they may have.