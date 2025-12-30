Red tape could ‘jeopardise’ Shetland space launch plans, expert warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans to launch rockets into space from a Scottish island could be jeopardised if the UK’s licensing regime is not fit for purpose, a legal expert has warned.

Shetland has the UK’s only licensed “vertical launch” spaceport – at SaxaVord on the northernmost inhabited island of Unst.

A number of companies hope to launch satellites from there, with the first blast-off expected some time in 2026.

However, space law expert Alex Simmonds, from the University of Dundee, has warned that without the right regulatory framework, the UK space launch sector could lose out to stiff competition from overseas.

“We are dealing with very dangerous technology,” he explained.

“There are lots of safety considerations that need to be taken into account.

“Regulators have been very cautious at this stage, which is a good thing, but a balance needs to be achieved as businesses do not like to be caught up in red tape.

“If that happens then they may look elsewhere, which could jeopardise the UK’s involvement before it gets off the ground.

“The fitness and purpose of the UK’s licensing regime will be integral to whether or not the UK’s space programme can be judged a success or not.”

Dr Simmonds said the UK is currently “in a very good place” in terms of its laws and regulations around space launches.

However, he said “more could probably be done” in areas like the regulation of space debris, and the impact on Earth’s environment of bringing objects back from space.

Dr Simmonds’s warning echoes concerns raised elsewhere about the risks facing the UK’s nascent space launch sector.

In September, a report by the Scottish Affairs Committee warned Scotland risks missing a “generational opportunity” to become a leader in the industry, and called on the UK Government to do more to support it.

The report’s conclusion stated: “It is clear that the UK is falling behind its European counterparts in terms of public investment, leaving Scottish spaceports at a competitive disadvantage in a fast-moving global market.

“Without sustained backing from the Government – particularly in infrastructure – Scotland risks missing a generational opportunity to lead in space launch.”

Scotland’s geographical position far north of the Equator makes it particularly favourable for what is known as polar synchronous orbits – where satellites travel over both poles.

Commercial spaceport activity in the UK is governed by the Space Industry Act 2018, supplemented by the Space Industry Regulations 2021.

Yet as Dr Simmonds pointed out, these only apply to rockets operating above the stratosphere – the layer of the atmosphere roughly 10-50km above the Earth’s surface.

“Some rockets are used for low-level purposes so are not governed by the Space Industry Act, but are dealt through permission from the Civil Aviation Authority,” he explained.

“This means they are not covered by the same environmental checks.

“This is something that either Parliament needs to be mindful of when it wants to boast about any success these spaceports generate.

“This being said, the legislature clearly has to draw the line somewhere, and this isn’t helped by the fact that there is no international agreement on where space actually does begin.”

Dr Simmonds is in no doubt that the space economy will only continue to grow, and Scotland stands to benefit economically from it.

At the same time, he warned the growth in space exploration brings with it a number of unprecedented challenges for legislators.

“Space law is constantly evolving and is layered very differently than that here on Earth,” he said.

“As we look to the future, we need to discuss how laws adopted here on Earth may apply elsewhere.”

He gave as an example the fact it takes about 24 minutes to transmit information to Mars – and longer for more distant objects – due to the fact communications can only go as fast as the speed of light.

“If a law comes into force on planet Earth, let’s say at midnight Greenwich Mean Time, would that bind astronauts who are 24 minutes away at the speed of light, who have got no way of actually seeing the details of that instrument?” he asked.

“Would ignorance of the law be a defence to them?

“There are a lot of exciting and interesting areas that are on the horizon with this.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to the UK’s space sector and ensuring our regulatory framework supports the growth of the sector while maintaining the highest standards of safety, security and sustainability.

“Alongside this we are investing a record amount in space – allocating £2.8 billion to the UK Space Agency through the spending review.

“Our space sector in Scotland is a key recipient of that investment, which will drive economic growth and help secure national security needs across the UK.

“We will continue to work closely with industry to ensure the UK remains an attractive destination for space businesses, innovation and investment to take-off.”