Redcar blast furnace demolished in explosion bringing end to Teeside steelmaking
The fomer steelworks has dominated the Teesside skyline ever since its construction in the late 70s
The Redcar blast furnace in Teeside has been demolished in a controlled explosion bringing an end of steelmaking in Teeside.
Once standing at 365ft tall, the former steelworks site has been destroyed to make way for the Teesworks industrial zone.
Redcar’s blast furnace was the second largest of its kind in Europe and has dominated the Teesside skyline ever since its construction in the late 1970s. At its height, the furnace produced 3.6m tonnes of iron a year.
A 250-metre exclusion zone was put in place for the levelling of the furnace and remained in place for at least 30 minutes afterwards. The casting houses, the dust catcher and the conveyors were also destroyed.
Members of the public have been told to be aware of the wind direction on Wednesday, as dust from the explosion could travel.
The four gas stoves that heated the furnace are set to be demolished in separate explosions over the next month.
An air horn sounded at 10 seconds and 20 seconds before the furnace was destroyed on Wednesday.
The furnace has not operated since October 2015 when SSI UK, the company that was running it, went into liquidation.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies