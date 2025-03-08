Meghan shares picture of daughter Lilibet to mark International Women’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a selection of pictures, including a photo of the duke and their daughter Lilibet, to mark International Women’s Day.

A number of famous faces have marked the global event, including Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon, reality star Kris Jenner, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Meghan, who recently released a lifestyle series on Netflix, wrote in a post to Instagram: “Happy International Women’s Day!

“Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day.”

The 43-year-old shared a reel of photos with her 2.4 million followers, including one with her mother and another of her and the Duke of Sussex on the beach.

Another image showed Harry on a boat with their daughter Lilibet, who was born in 2021.

It comes after Meghan announced season two of her With Love, Meghan series, which sees the former Suits actress cook and give hosting tips.

Also marking the event was Jenner who praised her “beautiful, strong, amazing, smart, fearless, passionate and loving daughters”.

The 69-year-old is the matriarch of the Kardashian family, comprising daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and son Rob, and her youngest children, Kendall and Kylie, whose father is former track star Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner posted a selection of photos of her with her mother, daughters and granddaughters and wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day!

“Every day I am in awe of the incredible women in my life, but especially my beautiful, strong, amazing, smart, fearless, passionate and loving daughters.

“Watching each of them carve their own path, lift each other up and create their own legacies is the greatest gift a mother could ask for.

“You all inspire me beyond words, as business women and as mothers, and I couldn’t be prouder.

“I’m also so grateful for my mother, who taught me everything about resilience, grace and believing in yourself. And for the amazing women I’m lucky enough to call my best friends.

“Your love, support, and encouragement means everything to me and you continue to show us what women can accomplish when we stand together.

“What a blessing to be surrounded by so many incredible woman. Wishing everyone a happy international women’s day!!!”

In another social media post the Duchess of York championed “the strength, resilience, and achievements of women everywhere”.

“From those who have shaped history to the countless unsung heroes making a difference every day, their impact is truly remarkable”, she said.

“As a mother to two incredible daughters and a grandmother to two wonderful girls, I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by strong, compassionate, and inspiring women.

“From family to friends and the many extraordinary women I’ve met along the way, I am constantly reminded of the power of kindness, courage, and determination.

“Women supporting women is one of the greatest forces for change. So today, and every day, let’s continue to lift each other up and celebrate the women who inspire us.”

Oscar-winning actress Witherspoon, 48, gave a shout-out to some of the women “who have truly inspired me with their own words or their actions” in an Instagram video.

She then hailed her “dear friend”, comedy writer and actress Mindy Kaling, and said she had been influenced by academic Brene Brown and filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Witherspoon is most known for her movie roles but is also the founder of media company Hello Sunshine, which “aims to broaden perspective and empower women”, according to its website.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown said the women she looks up to the most are her sisters and mother, during an appearance on Heart’s Saturday Breakfast with Mark Wright and Olly Murs.

She also said she wants to “put female heroes on screen for young girls to be able to look up to”.

Elsewhere, former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall, 57, praised her stepmother Gaby, who she called the “perfect mother”.

“Big shout out to all my ladies. Happy international women’s Day !!!!!!,” she said in a social media post alongside a photo of her and her stepmother.

“I spent a very long time trying to force my birth mother to want to mother me,” she said.

“It was a painful process but have come out of the other end at peace with her and at peace with the fact that I am half her and rather grateful for some of the crazy characteristics of her that she’s given me.

“But in that process, I realised that I had absolutely the perfect mother next to me ALL that time.

“Gaby. I didn’t make it easy for Gaby. I was a tricky teenager but she guided me throughout. She was calm, solid, smart, patient, loyal, and the most amazing cook ever.

“We are so so so lucky to have you in our lives ! You are the BEST granny !!! And we all love you with all our hearts”.

The TV presenter has previously spoken about her late mother Florence, and said she was addicted to alcohol and drugs.

In 2023 she said on The Diary Of A CEO podcast that she used to smoke cannabis with her at the age of 12.

Also marking International Women’s Day was Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden, who said “we are celebrating the strength, determination, and resilience of women everywhere”.