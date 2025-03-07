Zero credible evidence for Reform’s bullying allegations against me – Lowe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe has said there is “zero credible evidence” of bullying allegations made against him by the party a day after he publicly criticised leader Nigel Farage.

In a statement on Friday, Reform said it had received evidence of “derogatory and discriminating remarks made about women” by Mr Lowe, who was elected to his Great Yarmouth seat last year.

He was also accused of having “on at least two occasions made threats of physical violence” to Reform chairman Zia Yusuf, who said the matter was now “with the police”, without saying which force.

Mr Lowe has described the statement as “vexatious” and said it was “no surprise” that it had come a day after he raised “reasonable and constructive questions” about Reform leader Nigel Farage.

“I am disappointed, but not surprised, to read Reform’s untrue and false allegations,” he said.

“A complete inability to accept even the most mild constructive criticism without such a malicious reaction is not effective leadership.”

The party claimed it had received complaints from two women, one working in Mr Lowe’s parliamentary office and one in his constituency office, about his behaviour.

It claimed evidence was provided of the “targeting of female staff who raised concerns” and of remarks “including reference to a perceived disability”, and suggested allegations had been made to parliamentary authorities.

“We feel we have a duty of care to all our staff, whether employed directly or indirectly,” the statement by Mr Yusuf and chief whip Lee Anderson said.

“Accordingly, we appointed an independent King’s Counsel to conduct an investigation into the veracity of these complaints. To date, Mr Lowe has yet to co-operate with this investigation.”

The MP said he spoken at length with a senior barrister hired by the party to look into what he described as “a minor staff matter”.

He said: “I have just spoken to the KC. She is dismayed that this statement has been made, and reiterated that no evidence against me has been sent to her.

“She stated that this has been issued before the investigation has even started.”

It comes after internal splits within the right-wing party, which has five MPs, opened up on Thursday as Mr Lowe told the Daily Mail that Reform remains a “protest party led by the Messiah” under Mr Farage.

Asked whether he thought the former Ukip leader had the potential to become prime minister, as his supporters have suggested, the MP said: “It’s too early to know whether Nigel will deliver the goods. He can only deliver if he surrounds himself with the right people.”