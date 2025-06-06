Labour scores surprise Holyrood by-election victory over SNP and Reform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour’s newest MSP declared his shock by-election victory has sent a message to Nigel Farage and “his mob”, after he defeated both the SNP and Reform UK to win the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse seat.

Davy Russell won despite Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney having declared the contest was a “two horse race” between the SNP and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

But when the votes were counted Mr Russell polled 8,559, with the SNP’s Katy Loudon coming second on 7,957, ahead of Reform’s Ross Lambie, who secured 7,088 votes.

With Reform never having won an election in Scotland, party deputy leader Richard Tice said coming third in the contest was a “massive boost for us”.

He insisted: “We’re thrilled to bits, absolutely delighted.”

However Mr Russell, who won the seat with a swing of 7.4% from the SNP to Labour said the community had “sent a message to Farage and his mob tonight – the poison of Reform isn’t us, it isn’t Scotland and we don’t want your division here”.

Speaking at the count in Hamilton the new MSP said he was “so proud” to be elected to represent his local community.

He added: “I said in the campaign I will put this community, our community first. I will work every single day to do that.”

He continued: “Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse has voted tonight to take a new direction with Scottish Labour.

“Like the people here in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse, and right across Scotland, we all feel we have been let down by the SNP.

“They have broken the NHS, wasted our money and after nearly two decades they don’t deserve another chance.”

The by-election took place after the death of Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie, and comes less than a year before next May’s Holyrood elections,

The results will be concerning for SNP leader Mr Swinney – who made several visits to the area during the campaign – but the victory will be seen as a boost for Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s bid to become Scotland’s next first minister.