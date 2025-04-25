Opinion polls suggest unsettled public mood ahead of May 1 elections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All the parties standing in the May 1 local and mayoral elections will be aware that opinions polls suggest there has been an unsettled public mood in recent months.

Polls measuring national voting intention have been carried out almost every week since Labour won the general election in July 2024.

They first suggested Labour was holding steady at 30% of support or just above, with the Conservatives in second place at around 25% and Reform in third place at just below 20%.

But since late autumn 2024, two clear trends have been under way.

The first is a slow drop in support for Labour, which dipped below 30% in November then continued to fall to its current weekly average of between 23% and 25%.

The other trend is an increase in support for Reform, which climbed above 20% in December and then rose further, to reach its present weekly average of between 24% and 25%.

At the same time, there appears to have been a slight drop in support for the Conservatives, with the party now tending to score closer to 20% than 25%.

An average of polls with fieldwork completed during the seven days to April 20 puts Reform on 25%, Labour on 23%, the Tories on 21%, the Liberal Democrats on 14% and the Greens on 10%.

Six months earlier, in the week to October 20 2024, the averages were Labour 30%, Conservatives 25%, Reform 20%, Lib Dems 13% and Greens 8%.

Opinion polls are snapshots of the prevailing national public mood, not projections or forecasts.

They also offer only a limited guide to what may or may not happen in local elections.

Some 1,641 council seats in England are up for grabs on May 1 across 23 local authorities.

Elections are also taking place for four regional mayors and two local mayors, while voters in the constituency of Runcorn & Helsby will choose a new MP.

Local and mayoral contests can reflect voters’ attitudes about neighbourhood concerns, such as when bins are collected, the state of parks and pavements, or access to libraries and hospitals.

But they can also be a verdict on how parties and leaders are handling national issues – which this year could mean the NHS, the cost of living, or even foreign affairs such as tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump and the conflicts in Ukraine or the Middle East.

No scheduled elections are taking place on May 1 in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

It is nonetheless the first big test at the ballot box for political parties since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister and since Kemi Badenoch took over as Conservative leader.

Reform’s rise in support in the national opinion polls suggests the party has some momentum ahead of May 1.

But local factors, combined with an unpredictable turnout and fierce competition from other parties, including independent candidates, make the outcome of this year’s elections harder than usual to predict.

All poll averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, FindOutNow, More in Common, Opinium, Survation, TechneUK and YouGov.