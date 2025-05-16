Reform a ‘one-man personality cult’, leader of the Welsh Tories to say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform is a “one-man personality cult”, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives is to say.

Darren Millar will insist there is “clear blue water” between the Tories and Reform UK when he addresses the Welsh Conservative Conference in Llangollen on Saturday.

He will use his speech to brand Reform a “one-man personality cult”, referring to party leader Nigel Farage, and say shouting about these things from the sidelines is “easy”.

The speech will be one of his last chances to address Welsh Conservatives before next May’s Senedd election, in which they are expected to face an uphill battle.

A recent YouGov poll put the Welsh Tories in fourth place on 13%, behind Plaid Cymru, Reform and Labour.

He will say: “To anyone tempted by Reform, remember this: There is clear blue water between the Welsh Conservatives and Reform.

“They are a one-man personality cult – we Welsh Conservatives are a united team.

“They are a limited company – we are a professional political party. And where they offer slogans – we offer serious solutions.”

He will insist the answer to frustrations with Labour is not voting Reform.

“I get the frustration,” he will say.

“I share many of your concerns about: unsustainable levels of immigration, the impact of net zero on energy bills and jobs, and the woke agenda.

“But wagging a finger and shouting about these things from the sidelines is easy.”

The reference to a “clear blue water” echoes a speech by former first minister Rhodri Morgan, who said there was “clear red water” between his Welsh Labour party and Tony Blair’s national party.

While Mr Morgan’s speech referred to the differences in one party, Mr Millar’s reflects the differences in two separate parties.

On Friday, Mr Millar declined to rule out a deal with Reform or Plaid Cymru following the Senedd elections.

Speaking with the PA news agency, he said he had “made it clear” he would work with anyone to get rid of “this clapped out Labour government”.

Mr Millar will also use his speech to make a series of pledges for policies his party would introduce if it won the election, promising to “fix Wales”.

He will promise to “declare a health emergency” and “drive down waiting lists” in the Welsh NHS.

Ban mobile phones in schools, restore discipline and introduce an immediate expulsion for anyone carrying a knife are also on the list.

He is also pledging to introduce a Welsh winter fuel payment to make up for the UK Government’s decision to means test the payment, and to cut the basic rate of income tax by 1p, fuelled through efficiency measures across government departments.

All road projects will be “unfrozen” and no new cycle lanes will be built until “roads are fixed”.