A Reform-led council has backtracked on its “trans-related” library book ban, suggesting the move is “not a change of policy” after conflicting social media posts from councillors.

Earlier this week, Kent County Council (KCC) leader Linden Kemkaran said the books were to be removed with immediate effect after a fellow Reform Councillor said he had been informed of “transgender ideologies” in the children’s section of a library.

But KCC has since said that the book which triggered the ban was in fact on display at the front of a library in Herne Bay, rather than the children’s section.

The council’s Liberal Democrat opposition leader, Antony Hook has said that Reform not following “proper process” in the council and announcing things on social media has created uncertainty.

Cllr Kemkaran added on X that “telling children they’re in the ‘wrong body’ is wrong and simply unacceptable” and said that “trans-related” works would be removed from the children’s sections of all 99 of the county’s libraries.

The book Reform were referring to was The Autistic Trans Guide to Life by Yenn Purkis and Dr Wenn Lawson, which is a book for autistic trans and/or non-binary adults marketed as providing “tools and strategies they need to live as their best self”.

There is no suggestion from the promotional material around the book that it contains any reference to telling children they are in the “wrong bodies”.

In his video posted to social media on Thursday, the Reform Cllr responsible for the ban Paul Webb claimed: “I was recently contacted by a concerned member of the public who found trans-ideological material and books in the children’s section of one of our libraries – I’ve looked into this, and it was the case.

“I have today issued an instruction for them all to be removed from the children’s section of our libraries.”

The council has since rowed back on his suggestion that the book was in the children’s section and says that they have not, in fact, changed policy.

A KCC spokesperson told PA Media: “We have not changed policy. We have simply issued internal instructions to reaffirm existing expectations: that adult books are not to be placed in areas specifically aimed at children, such as children’s sections or public welcome displays where children select books.”

It is unclear how the council will classify transgender-related books, and whether there will be a tangible change as a result of this instruction.

Cllr Webb, the Cabinet Member for Community & Regulatory Services said: “We rightly place child protection and safeguarding at the very top of our list of priorities, as should all adults, especially those that hold public office.”

Cllr Kemkaran heralded her colleagues’ actions as showing “courage and common sense in Kent” on X.

Cllr Hook told the BBC: “It is bizarre that the leader of the council is making announcements on social media, rather than to the council.”

The copy of The Autistic Trans Guide to Life has been moved from a display at the front of the library “to a section that is unlikely to be visited by children”, the KCC spokesperson said.