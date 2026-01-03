Reform UK pledges mandatory ‘whole life’ sentences for child rapists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK would introduce mandatory “whole life” orders for child rapists, the party’s head of policy has said.

Offenders convicted of the crime would never become eligible for parole, according to the plans announced by Zia Yusuf.

Reform said its intention was for “mandatory minimums to apply to historic child sexual abuse to ensure that heinous historic crimes are also sentenced proportionally”.

There were 677 convictions for rape of children under the age of 16 in 2024, according to Ministry of Justice data. These figures relate to the number of convictions rather than the number of people convicted.

Life sentences can be given to child rapists at a judge’s discretion under existing rules, with an offence range of six to 19 years for offences against children under 13.

Whole life orders differ from standard life sentences, whereby a minimum term is served before potential parole, and are given in cases where the crime was deemed so serious that the offender should never be released from prison.

According to the Sentencing Council, there were 70 whole-life prisoners as of March 2025, with recent examples including child serial killer Lucy Letby, Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens, and terrorist Ali Harbi Ali, who killed MP Sir David Amess.

Reform said the policy had been “factored in” to its plans to free up prison capacity by deporting foreign criminals to their country of origin and building “Nightingale prisons”.

Mr Yusuf said: “For too long, Conservative and Labour governments have failed to protect our children.

“A Reform government will introduce mandatory minimum life sentences for those who rape children. It is shameful that this is not already the law.

“It is a stain on our national conscience that grooming gangs were allowed to operate for years with impunity, and in many cases still do. Under Conservative governments, the average sentence for the rape of a child under 13 fell to as little as nine years.

“Some grooming gang child rapists have received sentences as low as four years. Under Labour, violent offenders are now being released early from prison.”

A Government spokesperson said: “While sentencing sits with the independent judiciary, judges can and do hand down long terms, including life sentences, for these sickening criminals.

“Recognising the national emergency violence against women and girls has become, this Government is delivering the biggest overhaul of child protection measures in decades.

“We are creating a clear legal duty to treat grooming as an explicit aggravating factor in sentencing for child sexual offences whenever it plays a part.

“The Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs is now under way, with a chair appointed and progress being made toward securing answers for victims and survivors.”