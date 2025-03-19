SNP poll lead shows I’m connecting with Scots – Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The First Minister has said the SNP’s lead in a new poll shows his leadership is connecting with Scots.

A Survation survey for Quantum Communications released on Wednesday, which spoke to 1,012 people between March 6 and 13, suggested the SNP could win 55 seats at the next election, with Labour falling to 19.

The Conservatives would drop to 17, while Nigel Farage’s Reform UK would win 14 seats at the first time of asking.

The Liberal Democrats would jump to 13, the Greens would increase their number to 10 and Alba would return one MSP.

Speaking to journalists in Grangemouth, John Swinney said: “I think what the voters are doing in the opinion poll that I saw this morning, is that they’re continuing to demonstrate strong support for the Scottish National Party and that we would come out of an election on the basis of that poll as the leading party by an absolute country mile.

“Now, you all know the challenges that my party has faced, and for us to be in that position is an indication that my leadership is connecting with the people of Scotland and giving us a commanding lead in the prospects for the election.”

The First Minister has convened a summit to counter what he has described as the “far right” – a group in which he includes parties like Reform UK.

Responding to the poll, Professor Nicola McEwen of Glasgow University said: “The rise of Reform across the UK has been one of the key features of polling in the last year.

“Until now, Scotland had seemed to buck the trend, but this poll puts Reform UK at its highest share of the vote in Scotland to date.

“The poll suggests Reform UK could be a real contender for constituency seats in those regions where it has most support, especially Central Scotland, Mid Scotland and Fife, and the West of Scotland.

“The party is also polling strongly in party list preferences … in the three regions where it is strongest, Reform UK now has around the same vote share as Labour.”

A spokesperson for the Alba Party said: “As we approach our fourth birthday as a political party, this is the first time that Survation have projected Alba gaining representation in the Scottish Parliament.

“They are now the third polling company forecasting a historic Alba breakthrough at next year’s election.

“This is good news for the independence movement and good news for Scotland.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “This poll shows Reform helping the SNP to win a pro-independence majority.

“Under Russell Findlay’s leadership we will continue to rebuild trust with disillusioned voters by holding the SNP Government to account and focusing on common sense conservative values.”