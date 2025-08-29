Reform UK conference attracting more interest from lobbyists this year – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lobbyists are “taking Reform seriously” with more than ever planning to attend the party’s conference in September.

A survey for the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) found 20% of lobbying firms planned to send staff to Reform UK’s annual conference in Birmingham.

Although many are sending smaller and more junior teams, the figure represents a sharp increase from previous years.

Last year, 12% of lobbyists attended the Reform UK conference, while just 4% went in 2022 and 2023.

Jon Gerlis, head of public relations and policy at the CIPR, said Reform UK’s lead in the opinion polls had “obviously had an effect on UK lobbying activity”.

He said: “Our survey speaks for itself. Lobbyists are taking Reform seriously. One in five is now planning to attend, and if the political winds keep up, we expect to see this number increase further.”

Mr Gerlis added that, while there had been “some talk of whether engaging with Reform is risky”, the reverse was now true, with businesses finding they could “miss a chance to get a foot in the door if they don’t start engaging with the party as it tries to hammer out its position on key issues”.

The survey, conducted by Opinium, found the Reform UK conference is set to have the third highest attendance by lobbyists this year, ahead of the Liberal Democrats.

Labour’s conference in Liverpool remains the top destination for lobbyists, with 48% planning to attend and two-thirds of those sending senior representatives.

Fewer organisations plan to attend the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, but 77% of attendees are sending senior staff.

James Crouch, head of public affairs at Opinium, said: “For the first time, businesses are treating Reform as a serious part of conference season.

“While many are still testing the waters with smaller teams and budgets, curiosity about the party’s direction, and the chance to influence it early, is drawing in a broader and more mainstream mix of attendees.

“If this momentum continues, Reform could soon rival the Conservatives as a key fixture of conference season.”

Reform UK’s conference will take place in Birmingham on September 5 and 6.

Opinium’s poll surveyed 300 senior decision-makers at UK-based public affairs organisations between August 21 and 26.