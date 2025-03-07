Police probe ‘verbal threats’ claim as Reform UK suspends MP Rupert Lowe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK has suspended MP Rupert Lowe and reported him to the police, accusing him of threatening violence towards the party chairman a day after he criticised leader Nigel Farage.

Scotland Yard said a complaint of “verbal threats” made on Thursday about an alleged incident last December was being assessed by officers after Mr Lowe, who was elected to his Great Yarmouth seat last year, lost the whip on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, Reform said it had received evidence of “serious bullying” and “derogatory” remarks made about women in the MP’s offices, with two separate staffers said to have made allegations.

He was also accused of having “on at least two occasions made threats of physical violence” to party chairman Zia Yusuf, who said the matter was “with the police”.

Mr Lowe denied the claims, describing the statement as “vexatious” and saying the complaint to police “obviously went in just after I asked reasonable questions of Reform’s leadership”.

In a statement on Friday, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Thursday 6 March we received an allegation of verbal threats made by a 67-year-old man on Friday 13 December.

“Officers are carrying out an assessment of the allegations to determine what further action may be required.”

Mr Lowe pointed to the time lapse between the alleged incident and the complaint, describing the move as a “malicious attempt to drag my name through the mud”.

“A complete inability to accept even the most mild constructive criticism without such a malicious reaction is not effective leadership,” he said.

Mr Farage said that a King’s Counsel had been appointed by the party last week to look at the bullying complaints made by two separate women working for Mr Lowe.

It comes after internal splits within the right-wing party, which has five MPs, opened up on Thursday as Mr Lowe told the Daily Mail that Reform remains a “protest party led by the Messiah” under Mr Farage.

Asked whether the former Ukip leader had the potential to become prime minister, as his supporters have suggested, Mr Lowe said: “It’s too early to know whether Nigel will deliver the goods. He can only deliver if he surrounds himself with the right people.”

On Friday, the party claimed it had received complaints from two women, one working in Mr Lowe’s parliamentary office and one in his constituency office, about “serious bullying”.

It claimed evidence was provided of the “targeting of female staff who raised concerns” and of remarks “including reference to a perceived disability”, and suggested allegations had also been made to parliamentary authorities.

“We feel we have a duty of care to all our staff, whether employed directly or indirectly,” the statement from Mr Yusuf and chief whip Lee Anderson said.

“Accordingly, we appointed an independent King’s Counsel to conduct an investigation into the veracity of these complaints. To date, Mr Lowe has yet to co-operate with this investigation.”

Reform later confirmed that Mr Lowe had lost the whip.

The MP said he had been “pushing for progress behind closed doors” within the party for months before speaking publicly, and complained that “the day after, I find a knife in my back over false allegations”.

He claimed he had spoken at length with a senior barrister hired by the party to look into what he described as “a minor staff matter”, and suggested the complaints regarding women did not relate to his behaviour.

Mr Lowe said he would be “seeking legal advice immediately”, adding: “I have just spoken to the KC. She is dismayed that this statement has been made, and reiterated that no evidence against me has been sent to her.

“She stated that this has been issued before the investigation has even started.”

A House of Commons spokesperson said: “Parliament’s Behaviour Code makes clear the standards of behaviour expected of everyone in Parliament, whether staff, members of the House of Lords, MPs or visitors. There is zero tolerance for abuse or harassment.

“The Behaviour Code is supported by the Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme (ICGS).”