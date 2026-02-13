Russell T Davies says Reform UK is biggest threat to LGBTQ+ rights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Showrunner Russell T Davies has said the rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party is a “terrible danger” to society and “undoubtedly” the biggest threat to LGBTQ+ rights in the UK.

The award-winning screenwriter is known for reviving BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who in 2005, as well as having gained prominence for writing Queer As Folk, a programme about the lives of three men living in Manchester’s gay village.

Speaking at Attitude Magazine’s launch event for Attitude 101, the 62-year-old told the Press Association that LGBTQ+ rights are under attack in the UK, and that it is “more important than ever” to stand up for the community.

Davies said: “I think we need to fight the fight more than ever.

“We’ve just seen what’s happening in America with President Trump taking down the Pride flag at the Stonewall sites.

“We literally, physically, obviously know we’re under attack, and what happens in America comes here. It’s on its way.

“I think it’s more important than ever for all of us to stand up. There is a battle to be fought, and we’re fighting now.”

Speaking about the biggest threat to LGBTQ+ rights, Davies – who attended Attitude 101’s annual list of 100 LGBTQ+ trailblazers across the UK on Friday – said it was “undoubtedly” the rise of Mr Farage’s party.

He said: “Their policies are against us in every way, shape or form. They are against everything we stand for.

“They’re a terrible danger approaching our society.”

Davies is a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and is known for reflecting the community’s stories through the shows he creates.

He said: “These stories that I write come from my heart, because I’m a gay man.

“I never thought I’d live so long as to see those things just begin to repeat themselves in society.

“People wanting to ban books and to ban any mention of us, and attacking the trans community.

“These stories just rise up in my heart and soul.

“I’d love to call myself a campaigner, but I’m not even that, it is simply what I think about all day long, and I have very strong opinions about it.

“I’m very happy for them to be seen.”

A Reform UK spokesperson said: “It’s disappointing to see public figures spreading misleading narratives for personal or political gain.

“Reform UK welcomes people from all backgrounds and communities who share our vision for a freer, fairer Britain.

“To claim otherwise would be a totally unfair inference and a smear.”