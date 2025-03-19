Poll has strongest Scottish support recorded for Reform UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage’s party Reform UK has recorded its highest level of support in a Scottish poll.

Analysis of the Survation poll for Quantum Communications puts Reform on 14 seats if the results were replicated in next year’s Holyrood election.

This would mean it finishing ahead of both the Greens and Liberal Democrats, with the SNP still the largest party.

The poll puts the SNP on 55 seats, Labour on 19, the Conservatives on 17, the Lib Dems on 13, the Greens on 10 and Alba with one seat.

Survation polled 1,012 people in Scotland between March 6 and 13.

In terms of the constituency vote, the poll suggests the SNP is on 34%, Labour is on 23%, Reform is on 17%, the Conservatives are on 12%, the Lib Dems are on 8%, the Greens are on 4% and Alba is on 1%.

Reform’s strongest support in the regional list vote is among the 16 to 24 age bracket – where it is the second-highest party on 20%.

Professor Nicola McEwen of Glasgow University said: “The rise of Reform across the UK has been one of the key features of polling in the last year.

“Until now, Scotland had seemed to buck the trend, but this poll puts Reform UK at its highest share of the vote in Scotland to date.

“The poll suggests Reform UK could be a real contender for constituency seats in those regions where it has most support, especially Central Scotland, Mid Scotland and Fife, and the West of Scotland.

“The party is also polling strongly in party list preferences … in the three regions where it is strongest, Reform UK now has around the same vote share as Labour.”

Alan Roden, co-founder of Quantum Communications, said: “Reform is eating into the vote of all the main parties.

“It continues to gain support despite a bout of infighting among its MPs, a calamitous trip to Scotland by the UK deputy leader, and the absence of a Scottish leader.

“But the 2026 election still remains highly competitive, with the SNP well down on its 2021 result, Labour ahead of its main rival in central Scotland and Glasgow seats, and the Lib Dems performing well in their key target areas of Edinburgh and the Highlands.”

Mark Diffley, the founder of Diffley Partnership, said: “The parties which will feel happiest by this latest poll from Quantum Communications are Reform UK and the SNP.

“Reform has recorded its highest-ever showing on a Holyrood poll with almost one in six voters backing the party, meaning it would return an estimated 14 MSPs if this result were replicated at next year’s election, making it the fourth largest party in the parliament.

“SNP vote share has continued to stabilise in the mid-30s, representing a recovery from the party’s showing at the 2024 UK general election – although still a significant fall from the 48% recorded at the last Holyrood election in 2021.”

Responding to the poll, SNP MSP Stuart McMillan said: “It is encouraging that this poll shows the SNP by far the largest party, but there is more to do.

“That is why we are redoubling our focus on the things that matter most to people in Scotland like the NHS, taking action to reduce waiting times and making it easier for people to see their GPs.

“Labour is now locked in a battle with Nigel Farage for second place as they look set to record their worst result in the history of devolution.”

A spokesperson for the Alba Party said: “As we approach our fourth birthday as a political party, this is the first time that Survation have projected Alba gaining representation in the Scottish Parliament.

“They are now the third polling company forecasting a historic Alba breakthrough at next year’s election.

“This is good news for the independence movement and good news for Scotland.”