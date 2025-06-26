Reform UK council boss steps down leaving 18-year-old deputy in charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Reform UK councillor has resigned from his role as leader of Warwickshire County Council just five weeks after he was elected, leaving his 18-year-old deputy to take on the top job.

Councillor Rob Howard said health problems are preventing him from carrying out the role, which he was selected for on May 16, “to the level and standard I would wish” as he stepped down after 41 days in office.

The county council confirmed the current deputy chairman, 18-year-old George Finch, will now serve as an interim leader until a permanent replacement is chosen.

Both Mr Howard and Mr Finch were elected as Reform UK councillors at the local elections on May 1.

In a statement shared on the county council website on Wednesday, Mr Howard said: “This has been a very difficult decision to take.

“The role of leader is an extremely demanding role and regretfully my health challenges now prevent me from carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish.

“I am honoured and privileged to have held the role, even if only for a short time.

“I remain committed to my continued role working as a county councillor for the benefit of Warwickshire residents.”

Mr Finch said in a statement to the PA news agency he would make sure the council was in “steady hands” until a permanent leader is in place.

He said: “I extend my gratitude to Cllr Howard for his service to Warwickshire. I understand his reasons for taking the decision he has and look forward to working with him in the future.

“As interim leader I will ensure that this council is in steady hands until a new leader is elected by the group so that we can deliver meaningful results for Warwickshire.

“Our mission to deliver for residents remains unchanged.”

Warwickshire County Council, which has alternated between a Conservative majority and no overall control since it was established in 1974, is under Reform control since the election on May 1.

However, despite securing 23 seats ,the party fell short of the 29 needed for a majority.

Alternative leadership nominations were made for Liberal Democrat councillor Jerry Roodhouse and Green councillor Jonathan Chilvers.

Mr Howard won the support of 28 councillors in his selection as leader, while Liberal Democrat councillor Jerry Roodhouse won 15 votes and Green councillor Jonathan Chilvers 10, with one abstention.

In a statement released by Warwickshire Liberal Democrats, Mr Roodhouse said Mr Howard’s resignation was “regrettable, coming so soon after taking it on”.

He said: “The instability in the leadership of the Conservative-backed Reform UK group is not good news.

“It’s especially unwelcome when there are so many challenges facing the council, such as Send provision, adult social care and big highways projects.”