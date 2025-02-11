Someone identifying as llama could be put in straitjacket, Reform UK MP suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Someone who identifies as a llama should be put in a “straitjacket”, a Reform UK MP has suggested.

It follows comments by newly appointed health minister Ashley Dalton in 2016, where she signalled her support for gender self-identification

In the Commons, Lee Anderson questioned if someone identifying as a llama, who then becomes ill, should ask for a “doctor, a vet or a straitjacket”.

If I have a family member, who presents as a llama, suddenly becomes ill in the middle of the night, do they send for a doctor, a vet or a straitjacket? Lee Anderson

During health questions, the Ashfield MP said: “The new health minster has stated that it’s OK for a human being to present as a llama.

“So what I want to know is if I have a family member, who presents as a llama, suddenly becomes ill in the middle of the night, do they send for a doctor, a vet or a straitjacket?”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting replied: “(Ms Dalton), the minister for public health, believes in treating every human being with the dignity and respect they deserve. Even the honourable gentleman.”

In a Twitter exchange before she became an MP, Ms Dalton was asked if people should take someone seriously were they to identify as a llama.

In the now-deleted post, Ms Dalton replied suggesting they should do so with “dignity and respect”. She also said “we shouldn’t have gendered bathrooms at all”.

Downing Street sought to distance Sir Keir Starmer from the past remarks of the new minister.

“I can’t speak to comments made by people prior to being in Government,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said, when asked about the social media posts.

Asked if Ms Dalton’s position on single-sex toilets reflected Government policy, the spokesman replied: “No, the position remains clear. The PM has been clear before that single-sex spaces will and should be protected.”

Ms Dalton has replaced Andrew Gwynne, who left the Government when derogatory remarks he made in a WhatsApp group came to light.

No 10 said Sir Keir makes all ministerial appointments “based on merit” and suggested Ms Dalton had demonstrated relevant experience and skills needed to take on the role of health minister.

Elsewhere in the Commons, Independent MP Rosie Duffield (Canterbury) said: “Does the minister believe that the NHS should expect biologically female nursing staff to get changed in front of their biologically male colleagues, if they identify as being female?”

Health minister Karin Smyth replied: “No.”