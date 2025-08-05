Registrations of new cars down by 5% in July, figures suggest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Registrations of new cars fell by 5% last month, preliminary figures suggest.

Approximately 140,000 new cars were registered in July, compared with 147,517 during the same month in 2024.

Battery electric vehicles (Bevs) held a 21% share of the new car market last month.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which released the preliminary figures, slightly upgraded its forecast for full-year new car registrations, to 1.9 million.

Registrations in 2024 reached 1.95 million.

Bevs are forecast to hold a full-year market share of 23.8%.

At least 28% of new cars sold by each manufacturer in the UK this year are required to be zero emission – which generally means pure electric – under the Government’s zero emission vehicle mandate.

The first electric car models eligible for new Government grants were announced on Tuesday.

Drivers will be able to save £1,500 with the purchase of new Citroen e-C3, e-C4, e-C5 and e-Berlingo cars.

These are the first models approved under the new £650 million electric car grant.

The scheme will enable motorists purchasing a new electric car to save either £1,500 or £3,750, depending on the vehicle’s sustainability.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said the grant has provided a “much-needed boost” for consumer interest in new electric cars, with EV consideration up 10 percentage points on Auto Trader.

But the unveiling of the initiative on July 14 explains why it was a “slow” month for sales as buyers “wait to see just which models will get what level of grant”.

He added that discounts – either through the grant or by brands cutting prices themselves – will “trickle through to EV sales in the coming months”.

Final figures for July’s new car registrations will be published at 9am.