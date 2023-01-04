Man saves £35,000 by following YouTube tutorials to build extension

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has saved a massive £35,000 after he built a house extension on his own - by following YouTube tutorials.

Marketing manager Scott Baggaley took the project on himself after he was quoted “crazy prices” for the job - up to £45,000 - by local tradesmen.

Frustrated by the inability to hire a professional at a reasonable price, Scott decided to undertake the project on his own andturned to social media for guidance.

Scott, 30, and his girlfriend, who wishes to remain anonymous, moved out of rented accommodation and bought their first property - a doer upper they wanted to renovate - in 2021.

He bought reclaimed materials in the hope that a local builder would become available, but nobody did, so he just carried on.

Scott, from Stoke-on-Trent, said: “Because the market was busy, the tradesman were fully booked up, so I started learning from YouTube and picked up skills there.”

The renovation and transformation is complete (SWNS)

He brought in building inspectors to make sure his craftsmanship was correct and within the law.

Scott added: “Managing my time around my nine-to-five job and my girlfriend, who has given birth to our son, was the biggest difficulty.”

The only major difficulty Scott faced was when he started on the roof, which proved difficult, but he ended up managing.

“When I started the roof, that’s when it got tricky without professional staff. Skilled thing to be doing roofing.

“I was dreading going outside because I didn’t know what I was doing.”

He also suffered a major setback, when he accidentally dug through concrete and hit a lead pipe, which forced him to halt work and fix the whole system.

But Scott completed the roof as well as the whole extension project in just six months and spent just £9,170.

In total, Scott has saved over £35,000 compared to some of the initial quotes and has added an estimated £30,000 value to his home.

The extension was not the first piece of building work that Scott undertook.

He previously built a beauty salon in the backyard for his girlfriend to work from home.