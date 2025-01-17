Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Landlords will likely raise rents significantly above inflation over the next year as Labour’s bill for renters reaches its final stages, a leading industry figure has warned.

The government’s Renters’ Rights Bill is due to pass later this year, bringing in a slate of reforms to the private rental sector.. They include an end to no-fault eviction notices, stopping bidding wars for tenancies and preventing landlords from demanding more than a month’s rent in advance from a new tenant.

Fixed term tenancies will also be abolished and there will be support for tenants challenging unreasonable rent increases

Measures in the bill have largely been welcomed by housing campaigners and charities, but landlords have warned it will have a severe impact on them.

Chris Norris, policy director of the National Residential Landlords’ Association, said it has left many property owners preparing to “price in” additional costs into the monthly rents they charge.

It will likely see many introduce “a fairly significant increase above [headline inflation]”, he said.

open image in gallery Average UK private rent: year-on-year change ( PA Graphics )

Mr Norris also added that changes to fixed-term tenancies, alongside the ending of no-fault evictions, are key causes of “enormous concern” amongst landlords.

“We’ll lose any certainty that tenants will stay put for a fixed period of time so tenants could walk away very early in the tenancy if they wanted to,” he said. “And we’ll lose some of the mechanisms we have to end failing tenancies.”

Industry figures have long warned that an exodus of landlords from the sector is possible as a result of the Bill’s passing. Mr Norris estimates that around 30 per cent of NRLA members are considering reducing their portfolios.

But pro-renter groups have pushed back against these points, arguing that the Bill will only redress the power imbalance in the private rented sector.

Data published by the ONS last year showed annual growth in private rental prices rose to 9.1 per cent across the UK in November, from 8.7 per cent in the 12 months to October.

Paul Shanks, spokesperson for the Renter’s Reform Coalition, said: “It’s appalling that landlord groups are threatening to hike rents even more.”

He points to statistics from Zoopla which estimated 70 per cent of landlords have either no debt or a small mortgage. Meanwhile, research from housing charity Shelter showed that two-thirds of working renters are currently struggling to make their payments.