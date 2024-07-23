Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The average rent being asked outside London has hit a new record of £1,314 per month, with each property typically receiving 17 inquiries from prospective tenants, according to a website.

A year ago, the average monthly advertised rent across Britain, excluding London, was £1,231, Rightmove said.

Advertised rents in London have also risen to a record of £2,661, up from £2,567 a year earlier.

Despite overall rental supply slowly improving from last year, the number of available properties is still below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, Rightmove said.

Its latest rental figures cover the second quarter of 2024.

Rightmove’s director of property science Tim Bannister said: “With 17 inquiries for every available rental property, the market remains out of balance and difficult for tenants.

“We need landlord investment to increase stock and help achieve a healthier supply and demand balance in the market.

“Support for both tenants and landlords will be key to achieving long-term stability in the rental market.”

Almost half of private renters in England are living in homes that are cold, damp or mouldy, even in the summer ( Tim Goode/PA Wire )

Richard Lane, chief client officer at debt help charity StepChange, said: “Our research shows that many tenants’ financial situations are becoming increasingly precarious – one in three (31%) private renters has used credit to afford their rent in the past year, while one in two (50%) private renters is finding it difficult to keep up with bills and credit commitments.”

He added: “For those facing rental arrears or financial difficulty, there is specialist support out there for you. A debt advice charity like StepChange can work through your budget and assess where you can make savings to pay towards your rent, which is considered a priority debt.”

It comes as Citizens Advice warned that amost half of private renters in England are living in homes that are cold, damp or mouldy, even in the summer.

A survey by the advisory service found 45% of private renters are currently experiencing damp, mould or excessive cold in their home, and 48% of these households have been living with the disrepair for more than a year.

The charity’s data showed private renters on low incomes were expected to spend 53% of their income on energy and housing costs this year, compared with 46% for those living in social housing and 40% for those who own their homes.

A third of private renters in England – 32%, or 3.4 million – have had to borrow money to cover their rent, and 17% have gone without heating, hot water or electricity to do so, the study suggests.

Last week, the King’s Speech included a promise that Labour would “take action where the previous Government has failed” on protections for renters – including ending no-fault evictions.