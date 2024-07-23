Renting scandal deepens as prices hit record high while almost half live in unfit homes
Almost half of private renters in England are living in homes that are cold, damp or mouldy, even in the summer
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The average rent being asked outside London has hit a new record of £1,314 per month, with each property typically receiving 17 inquiries from prospective tenants, according to a website.
A year ago, the average monthly advertised rent across Britain, excluding London, was £1,231, Rightmove said.
Advertised rents in London have also risen to a record of £2,661, up from £2,567 a year earlier.
Despite overall rental supply slowly improving from last year, the number of available properties is still below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, Rightmove said.
Its latest rental figures cover the second quarter of 2024.
Rightmove’s director of property science Tim Bannister said: “With 17 inquiries for every available rental property, the market remains out of balance and difficult for tenants.
“We need landlord investment to increase stock and help achieve a healthier supply and demand balance in the market.
“Support for both tenants and landlords will be key to achieving long-term stability in the rental market.”
Richard Lane, chief client officer at debt help charity StepChange, said: “Our research shows that many tenants’ financial situations are becoming increasingly precarious – one in three (31%) private renters has used credit to afford their rent in the past year, while one in two (50%) private renters is finding it difficult to keep up with bills and credit commitments.”
He added: “For those facing rental arrears or financial difficulty, there is specialist support out there for you. A debt advice charity like StepChange can work through your budget and assess where you can make savings to pay towards your rent, which is considered a priority debt.”
It comes as Citizens Advice warned that amost half of private renters in England are living in homes that are cold, damp or mouldy, even in the summer.
A survey by the advisory service found 45% of private renters are currently experiencing damp, mould or excessive cold in their home, and 48% of these households have been living with the disrepair for more than a year.
The charity’s data showed private renters on low incomes were expected to spend 53% of their income on energy and housing costs this year, compared with 46% for those living in social housing and 40% for those who own their homes.
A third of private renters in England – 32%, or 3.4 million – have had to borrow money to cover their rent, and 17% have gone without heating, hot water or electricity to do so, the study suggests.
Last week, the King’s Speech included a promise that Labour would “take action where the previous Government has failed” on protections for renters – including ending no-fault evictions.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments