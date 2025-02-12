Next advert banned for featuring ‘unhealthily thin’ model

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An advert for high street retailer Next has been banned after featuring an “unhealthily thin” model.

The ad, a product listing for denim leggings on the Next website, was deemed “irresponsible” by The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after a single viewer complained.

The listing showed the model sat on a wooden block. She had her legs outstretched towards the camera.

The ASA said the retailer had used specific styling, camera angle and a particular pose to highlight the slimness of her legs.

Next said the ad was created with a “strong sense of responsibility to both consumers and society.” It said the model, while slim, had a healthy and toned physique that aligned with the nature of its product.

The retailer confirmed it had not applied digital retouching to alter the model’s appearance, but said the image of the leggings was altered so they were brought further down towards her ankles.

open image in gallery The product listing that was banned ( ASA/PA Wire )

Next said its stylist and product image manager met the model in person and did not have any concerns about her health.

The ASA acknowledged that the model’s face did not appear to be gaunt and her arms, while slim, did not display any protruding bones.

However, it said the model’s left leg was bent at a right angle, with her thigh appearing to be the same width as her lower leg, and the sharpness of the angle drawing attention to her knee, which was prominent underneath the tight-fitting leggings.

The shot appeared to have been taken from a lower angle, which accentuated the model’s already tall physique and further emphasised the slimness of her legs.

Furthermore, the pointed shape of her shoes, as well as their positioning, added to the impression of the model’s elongated legs, which accentuated their slimness.

Other photos of the model within the same product listing showed her in different positions and from different angles, and she did not appear to be unhealthily thin in these additional images, the ASA said.

The watchdog said: “Because the pose, camera angle and styling in the ad investigated strongly emphasised the slimness of the model’s legs, we considered that the ad gave the impression that the model was unhealthily thin.

“For the above reasons, we concluded that the ad was irresponsible.”

The ASA ruled that the ad must not appear again in its current form, adding: “We told Next to ensure that the images in their ads were prepared responsibly and did not portray models as being unhealthily thin.”