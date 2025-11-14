Four ‘architects of the wild’ species to be reintroduce in Scotland
An ambitious rewilding initiative is set to return four species, described as the "architects of the wild", to the Scottish Highlands.
Following the recent release of beavers into a Highland glen, the charity Trees for Life is now aiming to reintroduce lynx, red squirrels, and a distinctive cattle breed considered the "modern-day aurochs".
The rewilding organisation asserts that this programme will significantly improve the environment and provide benefits to local communities through nature tourism. To fund this "missing species programme", Trees for Life is seeking to raise £3.6 million.
The cattle breed in question is the tauros, a cross-breed similar to the ancient aurochs – the wild ancestor of all domestic cattle.
The charity said the Highlands could sustain a breeding population of about 250 lynx.
When beavers were released into Glen Affric in October, it was described as a moment of “wildlife history” for the species.
Trees for Life’s chief executive, Steve Micklewright, said: “By bringing back the forest-planting red squirrel; flood-preventing beaver; deer-managing lynx; and landscape-shaping aurochs through their modern-day descendant’ the tauros; we can restore nature at scale and breathe new life into the Highlands, so people and wildlife can thrive together.
“Returning these four important, carefully-chosen architects of the wild is about restarting the natural engines of Scotland’s ecosystems, boosting biodiversity, climate action and local economies, and giving people the chance to discover the wonder of a wilder landscape.
“The Highlands can become a beacon of hope in the fight against extinction and wildlife loss.”