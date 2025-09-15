Richard Attenborough’s copy of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap up for sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A copy of Dame Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, once owned by the late actor Lord Richard Attenborough, is up for sale and going on display to mark 135 years since the author’s birth.

The book, which is a limited edition of the murder mystery play in two acts, is on view at Shapero Rare Books and carries an asking price of £7,500.

Inside the book, the “Queen of crime”, who hailed from Torquay, wrote a message addressed to the actor, who was part of the original West End cast in the role of Detective Sergeant Trotter.

The inscription reads: “For dear Dickie on our sixth birthday in grateful appreciation of your ‘Sergeant Trotter’ from Agatha.”

The book was gifted to Lord Attenborough on the sixth anniversary of the original West End production, which opened in 1952.

The world’s longest-running play, The Mousetrap is a classic “whodunnit” and follows a murder investigation set in country house Monkswell Manor.

The story was adapted from a radio play, Three Blind Mice, written for the royal family in 1947.

St Martin’s Theatre marked 50 years of hosting the play last year.

Dame Agatha, who died at the age of 85 in 1976, wrote 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections and is thought to be the best-selling fiction writer of all time.

Lord Attenborough was in the original cast with his wife Sheila Sim, who played the owner of Monkswell Manor, Mollie Ralston.

The performer, brother of broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, went on to become a highly regarded actor and director, with his film Gandhi (1982) winning eight Oscars.

This copy of the book will be on view at Shapero Rare Books on Bond Street, London, on Monday, on what would have been the author’s 135th birthday.

It comes from a private collection which also includes other works by Dame Agatha, including rare first editions.