AI, drones and missile defence investment part of UK new defence plans

Artificial intelligence, drones and a £1 billion investment in homeland missile defence are all part of the plans to keep the UK safe in the face of threats from Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the rise of China.

There should be room for a “small uplift” in the number of full-time Army soldiers, and personnel in back-office roles released to “front line roles” under the recommendations of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR).

Defence Secretary John Healey has pledged to “create a British Army that is 10 times more lethal” through software and long-range weapons, and committed to delivering “the best kit and technology into the hands of our frontline forces”.

The “transformation” signalled by the SDR marks the “most profound change for about 150 years in how you think about armies, navies and air force,” one of the authors of the review, General Sir Richard Barrons, said on Monday.

The military have been told that “an immediate priority” should be a “shift towards greater use of autonomy and artificial intelligence”, while the Army should be prepared to operate with “a 20-40-40” mix between crewed systems, “reusable” tech such as drones, and “consumables” such as rockets, shells and missiles.

Mr Healey has also pledged to “protect the UK homeland” with “up to £1 billion new funding invested in homeland air and missile defence”.

Last month the Defence Secretary announced that casualties from drones in the war between Russia and Ukraine outnumber those inflicted by artillery, as he estimated that “70%-80% of battlefield casualties are now caused and inflicted by drones.”

Sir Keir Starmer said that the UK will move to “war fighting readiness”, ahead of the review which he said would create a “battle-ready, armour clad” nation.

He also said he was “100% confident” the plans in the new strategic defence review – including extra attack submarines, £15 billion on nuclear warheads and thousands of new long-range weapons – could be delivered on current funding plans.

The report has been produced in the context of the Government’s pledge to increase defence spending earlier this year, but ministers have been warned that the “turbulent times” we are living in mean that “it may be necessary to go faster”.

“The plan we have put forward can be accelerated for either greater assurance or for mobilisation of defence in a crisis,” the authors say.

Speaking in Scotland earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister said: “When we are being directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, the most effective way to deter them is to be ready, and frankly show them that we’re ready to deliver peace through strength.”

The Government has pledged to accept all 62 recommendations in the review, which says that there is “no scope” to reduce the number of regulars in the Army, RAF or Navy.

The authors envisage “an increase in the total number of Regular personnel when funding allows” with a “small uplift in Army Regulars as a priority”.

Mr Healey told the Commons that he wants to “increase the British Army to at least 76,000 full-time soldiers in the next Parliament”.

The report also advocates an expansion in the cadet forces by 30% by 2030, with an overall of 250,000 signed up in the longer term.

According to the MoD, as of April 2024 there were “over 139,000 young people and 26,000 adult volunteers” across cadet units in the UK.

Grasping AI and automation technology could also see thousands of military personnel and civil servants in jobs such as HR and finance “move into front-line roles”.

The review has been undertaken by former commander of the joint forces command General Sir Richard, alongside defence adviser Dr Fiona Hill, and former Nato general secretary Lord Robertson of Port Ellen.

The report also lays bare the potential impacts on the UK’s way of life in the event of a war.

The authors say that as well as attacks on military bases in the UK and overseas, there could be missile attacks targeted at military and critical national infrastructure in the UK, as well as increased cyber attacks.

There could also be attempts to disrupt the economy – particularly industries that support the armed forces – as well as efforts to manipulate false information and to try and undermine social cohesion.

Britain is already subject to “daily” attacks, according to the review, “targeting its critical national infrastructure, testing its vulnerabilities as an open economy and global trading nation”.

The review comes as the UK and allies are facing changing threats across the globe, amid Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine.

The authors warned that “the international chessboard has been tipped over” and the “certainties of the international order we have accepted for so long are now being questioned”.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for European countries to dramatically increase their defence spending rather than relying on Washington to subsidise the cost of their security.

He has called for a 5% spending target, while Nato general secretary Mark Rutte has reportedly asked for members to spend 3.5% on their militaries by 2032 with a further 1.5% on defence-related projects.

The Government will increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product from April 2027 with an ambition – but no firm commitment – to increase it to 3% during the next parliament.

Introducing the review, Sir Keir said that “a step change in the threats we face demands a step change in British defence to meet them”.

“We also need to see the biggest shift in mindset in my lifetime,” he said. “To put security front and centre, to make it the fundamental organising principle of Government.”