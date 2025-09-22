Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Outgoing MI6 chief Moore does not want to be US ambassador – report

Sir Richard’s name had been floated among potential contenders to take over as the UK’s top diplomat in the US after Lord Mandelson was sacked.

Helen Corbett
Monday 22 September 2025 21:36 BST
Outgoing MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Outgoing MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Outgoing MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore has ruled himself out of the running to be the next ambassador to Washington, according to reports.

Sir Richard’s name had been floated among potential contenders to take over as the UK’s top diplomat in the US after Lord Peter Mandelson was sacked.

But the Daily Mail has reported that it understands Sir Richard has privately made clear he does not wish to take up the opportunity despite not having been formally approached about the job by the Foreign Office.

“People familiar with the situation say he is not looking to do it,” the newspaper cited a source as saying.

During a farewell speech in Istanbul last week, Sir Richard said he would “pause” and “take stock” as he steps into the next chapter.

“After almost four decades in public service, I am now hanging up my cloak, returning my imaginary dagger to its scabbard, and handing over my famous green pen.

“Running MI6 has been the privilege of my life,” he said.

Lord Mandelson was sacked over the extent of his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The dismissal means one of the UK’s most prestigious diplomatic roles is vacant, fuelling speculation about who will be sent to Washington.

Potential ambassadors could include former Cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill or veteran diplomat Christian Turner, who is set to take up the role of ambassador at the United Nations in New York.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has distanced himself from suggestions he could be in the running, saying that “three jobs is quite enough” as he is now Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary as well as Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy.

James Roscoe, the current senior diplomat in Washington as charge d’affaires, has taken over as interim ambassador.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in