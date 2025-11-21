Man who battled depression hails outdoor swimming for changing his life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man who battled depression and alcohol abuse for years before attempting suicide has credited outdoor swimming for changing his life.

Richard Williams, from Worcestershire, joined a research project looking at the impact of the activity on depression and anxiety after a chance encounter with an old friend.

The 42-year-old is now sober and recently married, and uses cold water to manage his stress.

Mr Williams was depressed for years before realising he had mental health problems and started drinking heavily in 2018.

In March 2022, Mr Williams tried to take his own life. He said: “I got to the point where I was like, this is it, I’m no good.

“I’m going to end it all. I had a couple of attempts to end it all. Fortunately, they weren’t successful.”

After surviving the attempt, Mr Williams started working on himself and tried exercise, medication and therapy as part of his recovery.

However, a talk with an old friend that led him to joining the Outside (OUTdoor Swimming as a nature-based Intervention for DEpression) research project.

“She was going through a divorce and had applied to do the swimming course,” Mr Williams said.

“Everything happens for a reason, right? At the time, I had been looking, but I didn’t really know where to look.

“There’s probably loads of information out there, but if you are anxious or depressed or suffering, you don’t know where to go and you’re too scared to ask.”

The Outside and Outside 2 studies are funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and are exploring the impact of outdoor swimming on depression and anxiety.

According to the NIHR, entering lakes, rivers, lidos, reservoirs and the sea at temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius and below “has a significant effect on the body”.

Mr Williams said he was “super anxious” but also excited ahead of his first swim at a lake in Bishampton.

“I didn’t really know what it was going to involve. I instantly just fell in love with it.

“I was trying everything at the time. I was trying exercise; I found a really good therapist. I was a few months sober by that time and I was feeling a little bit better. But when I got into the cold water, it changed my life.”

He added: “When you’re dipping, you’re concentrating on your breathing and trying not to think about how cold you are. It just wipes the slate clean. I use it to get to that kind of calm, blank space. A couple of minutes there, and that’s all I need.”

Mr Williams got married to his wife, Lisa, in August.

He now uses cold water to manage stress and relax and, as a keen runner, has also started doing triathlons.

Mr Williams shared his story as the Government launches a new strategy for men’s health in a bid to tackle issues such as suicide, alcohol abuse and problem gambling.

The blueprint will aim to set out plans for dealing with the physical and mental health challenges specifically facing men.

Dr Esther Mukuka, director of research inclusion at the NIHR, said: “Men struggle with unique health challenges, including higher rates of suicide and addiction.

“Far too many men endure their struggles in silence, avoiding mental health services despite desperately needing support.

“Through research, the NIHR hopes to understand these inequalities and improve access to timely interventions that work for everyone, including men.

“Richard’s story is a powerful example of how health and care research can help both individuals and society as a whole.

“Thanks to his participation, we’re one step closer to finding out if outdoor swimming could be helpful for adults experiencing depression and anxiety.”

Others can get involved in the cold water studies by visiting bepartofresearch.uk