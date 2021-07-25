A Scottish mountaineer has died in an avalanche on K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

Rick Allen was killed in the avalanche after he had attempted to take a new route to the peak.

Aberdeen-born Mr Allen, 68, was climbing to raise money for the Partners Relief & Development charity, which is currently focused on the health and educational needs of refugee children displaced from their homes in Myanmar.

His two climbing partners, Jordi Tosas from Spain and Stephan Keck from Austria, were rescued without major injuries.

A statement from the charity said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Rick Allen, a member of the board of Partners Relief & Development UK and also a great friend, has died while attempting a new route on K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

“Rick, a world-renowned veteran mountaineer, was caught in an avalanche on the south-east face but fortunately his two climbing partners survived.

“Rick died doing what he loved the most and lived his life with the courage of his convictions.

“Rick was committed to serving the world’s poorest and most vulnerable communities, and worked as a key member of the leadership of Partners Relief And Development UK for several years, campaigning for free, full lives for children affected by conflict and oppression.

“All members of the board send our condolences to Rick’s family.”

The K2 mountain is 8,611 metres above sea level (Creative Commons)

K2 is part of the Karakoram mountain range that lies between Pakistan, India, and China. It is considered to be one of the deadliest mountains in the world because of its unpredictable weather and avalanches.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman added: “The British High Commission in Islamabad is aware of reports that a British citizen has died climbing K2 and stands ready to assist.”

Tributes to Mr Allen were posted to social media.

In 2018, Mr Allen had been presumed dead after falling from an ice cliff during a solo climb to the summit of Pakistan’s Broad Peak, which is the 12th highest mountain. But his rucksack was eventually spotted by a cook at the mountain’s base camp. A drone was then used to locate him and guide rescuers to his location.

The fundraising effort has received £740 of the £10,000 target so far. Donations can still be made at http://www.givey.com/k2summitforpartners

Additional reporting by PA