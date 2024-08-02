Support truly

Comedy stars Ricky Gervais and Stephen Fry have called on the government to implement a law banning ticket sales for cruel animal attractions abroad, such as polar bears caged in 35C heat.

The Animals (Low-Welfare Activities Abroad) Act, which was passed under the Conservative government in September, bans British travel companies from promoting or selling tickets to attractions abroad that fail to meet certain animal welfare standards.

But the previous government did not set out those standards, which means the new law is currently ineffective.

Comedy actor and writer Ricky Gervais said: “This is the first summer holiday season since the law was passed last year and yet it will achieve nothing to prevent animals suffering at tourist attractions this year. What a waste and what terrible cruelty to animals all over the world.”

He called for the new Labour government to implement the law to end ticket sales to “horrendous” attractions.

Chimps are dressed up and made to ride bicycles in Asia ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a poll for global charity Animals Asia, more than half (51 per cent) of people who saw animal cruelty on holiday felt guilty about the animals. One in 10 said it ruined their holiday.

Writer and presenter Stephen Fry said: ”Animals Asia’s survey showed that more than three-quarters of the public would be put off from booking with a travel agent who sold tickets to tourist attractions where animals are mistreated.

“The government now needs to properly implement the law passed last year to ensure that these overwhelming views of the public are taken into consideration.”

Campaigners say one in three UK holidaymakers – 17.3 million – have witnessed animal cruelty abroad at sanctuaries, zoos, farms, circuses and parks.

Becky Kummer, 45 and from west London, described seeing a polar bear caged in 35C heat and monkeys kept on chains.

“It was heartbreaking to see such a majestic animal reduced to this state for entertainment,” she said.

Elephants are subjected to painful practices to prepare them to take rides ( Animals Asia )

She continued: “Even as a huge animal lover, I’ve been at fault myself before. Many years ago I took an elephant ride which I really regret. At the time I didn’t realise they’re often subjected to brutal treatment to make them docile enough for rides. If I’d known then what I know now, I wouldn’t have contributed to that suffering.

“Having a new law that works to stop this sort of thing would be great and the government needs to make that happen as soon as possible. It can feel hopeless sometimes, but I hope one day in the future, people will look back on these cruel practices with horror and disbelief.”

Circuses in Asia often make bears ride bikes. This bear was eventually rescued ( Animals Asia )

At some attractions, animals such as chimps are forced to ride bicycles, jump through hoops and perform unnatural tricks such as handstands.

Big cats may be confined in cages that prevent them from behaving naturally, and other animals may be chained under the sun, while some tourist bosses make money from elephant rides.

This 40-year-old female elephant was rescued last year after being forced to give rides for years by people using painful training methods ( Animals Asia )

Animals Asia, whose campaign is being supported by Chris Packham, is asking tourists to report cruel attractions to it so it can compile a dossier of evidence showing why the law should be implemented.

The Save The Asian Elephants organisation is now appealing to new environment minister Steve Reed, on behalf of the Low-Welfare Act Coalition, a group of animal-welfare organisations that want action.

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “This government was elected on a mandate to introduce the most ambitious plans to improve animal welfare in a generation. That is exactly what we will do.”

Labour’s election promises included a raft of animal welfare improvements but did not specifically refer to the Animals (Low-Welfare Activities Abroad) Act.