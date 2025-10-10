Ricky Hatton’s son pays emotional tribute as stars turn out for memorial service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton paid an emotional tribute to his father as a host of stars turned out for his memorial service.

Celebrities including Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen and boxers Tyson and Tommy Fury attended the private memorial service at Manchester Cathedral on Friday.

The service was played to the crowds outside the cathedral and Hatton’s son Campbell, who followed his father into the boxing ring, paid tribute, saying: “I can’t explain how much I’m going to miss you, dad, and that we won’t be making any new memories – but the ones we did I will cherish forever.”

He added: “Growing up I looked up to my dad in every aspect of life whether it be following in a career in boxing like he did or the way he carried himself out of the ring. But all of that was fuelled by the love I had and always will have for him.

“I am so proud of my dad that it’s hard to put into words. Not just his boxing career, the one-of-a-kind fanbase and the things that made him the People’s Champion but because of how happy we all were when we were all together.”

Hatton’s daughter Fearne, 12, said: “Over the 12 years I have had with you, we have made so many memories. The memories I have loved the most was when we were at your house watching Grown Ups or being in the games room playing darts.”

And his daughter Millie, 13, said: “I cherish all the memories we had – singing Oasis in the car, in particular Live Forever… just seeing your face in general.

“Although you were the greatest boxer and I am forever proud of all you achieved in the ring, my favourite times with you were when we were just in the house singing Oasis and watching Grown Ups.

“I miss you unconditionally, daddy.”

Hatton’s mother Carol said in a statement read on her behalf: “‘The Hitman’ was adored by his army of fans – the People’s Champion, and he would say that’s how he would want to be remembered.

“Long before this accolade he was our little champion from the day he was born.”

Gallagher touched Hatton’s blue coffin in the hearse as he left the cathedral following the service, while Hatton’s ex-girlfriend, soap star Claire Sweeney, was in tears.

Other famous faces seen at Manchester Cathedral included Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Mark “Bez” Berry, reality TV personality Calum Best, comedian Paddy McGuinness, former cricket star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and actor Dean Gaffney.

Hatton’s funeral cortege was led by the famous Reliant van from Only Fools And Horses.

The former boxing world champion was a big fan of the Del Boy and Rodney sitcom and once bought one of the original three-wheelers for £4,000, which he used to drive round his home city.

Also seen at the cathedral were boxers Frazer Clarke and Natasha Jonas, former boxers Amir Khan, Scott Welch, Frank Bruno, Barry McGuigan and Anthony Crolla, former Manchester City footballer Mike Summerbee, pundit and former footballer Chris Kamara and Hatton’s former trainer Billy Graham.

Tributes poured in across the world of sport and beyond after the boxing star’s death aged 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on September 14.

Outside the cathedral, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told Sky Sports News: “Ricky was a true working class hero and you can tell that by the numbers that are here outside.

“When I was elected mayor, I would turn up and he’d be there at a corner of an event, sometimes a very low-key event.

“He turned up for people – you can’t say that about everybody in life but Ricky turned up for people, and that really matters.

“He’s one of Britain’s best ever fighters. He should be remembered first and foremost for getting to the top of his game and for giving that pride to this place in the country.”

Before the service, Bez told reporters: “He was one of the great ambassadors of the city. One of the great champions.

“I got to know him very well down the years.”

McGuinness told the BBC: “It has brought Manchester to a standstill. There is a lot of love and a lot of positivity knocking around.”

Thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester on Friday morning to pay their respects to the “Hitman”.

On the way to the memorial, the cortege arrived at the Cheshire Cheese pub – Hatton’s local – on Stockport Road in Hyde and was met with applause from mourners before it departed at 9.45am.

The procession travelled to the Harehill Tavern before doves were released in Hatton’s honour at The New Inn.

There was a further pause at Hatton’s Gym, where emotional fans sang and took pictures.

Well-wishers gathered around the cathedral ahead of the service.

Among them was Jay Dodds, 36, who took an early train from Durham to the city to pay her respects.

She recalled meeting Hatton for a photo opportunity after she attended a speaking event in Cardiff in which he appeared alongside Bruno.

Ms Dodds said: “He was just a nice lad who was really down to earth.

“He didn’t think he was any better than you. Some celebs think they are and don’t have time for you, but not him.

“He had a good crack with us. A bit of banter.”

Ms Dodds, who watched Hatton’s triumphant homecoming bout against Juan Lazcano at the Manchester Arena, added: “Meeting him in person wasn’t a disappointment.

“He was an entertainer, but he was just normal.”

Steve and Julie Coleman, both 66, from Audenshaw, said they knew the Hatton family well and had holidayed together.

Mrs Coleman said: “We went on a couple of Caribbean cruises.

“We used to leave him on the beach because when he became famous we couldn’t get from one place to the other because people would stop him for autographs and a chat.

“He would talk to everybody.

“He was a proper family man and just funny. Really funny. His mum and dad are funny.

“Ricky was just proper rooted and grounded.”

Mr Coleman said: “He was one of the lads. Simple as that.”

Terry Rotirs, 70, from Hattersley, said he first met Hatton in their home town when the former boxer was aged 13.

He said: “He has done well for Hattersley and Manchester, plus he’s a City supporter.

“He was a bit of a lad when he was a kid but just a normal teenager.

“When he was older and became famous he still said hello to you if you saw him in the street.

“He was very likeable.”

Following a private memorial service, the procession made its way from the cathedral to the Etihad Stadium, home of Hatton’s beloved Manchester City.

Hatton won the IBF world welterweight title in his home city in June 2005 with victory over Kostya Tszyu. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the United States.