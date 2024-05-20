Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prime minister Rishi Sunak made a statement in Parliament after the findings of a report on the infected blood scandal were revealed on Monday, 20 March.

Mr Sunak has called the findings of the inquiry a “day of national shame”, as he pledged to give victims compensation and apologised to them on behalf of successive governments.

The Government and the NHS were found to be complicit in a decades-long cover-up of actions which led to the infection of tens of thousands of people and the deaths of around 3,000, the inquiry found.

The chair of the investigation, Sir Brian Langstaff, called for the victims to be compensated.

The scandal affected more than 30,000 people in the UK who were infected with HIV and hepatitis during the 1970s and 1980s due to being given treatment with contaminated blood products, most of which “could and should have been avoided”, the report concluded.