Martin Lewis gives dire warning over cost of living crisis as Rishi Sunak quits

Rishi Sunak has quit as chancellor just as the country battles rising inflation and soaring costs

Emily Atkinson
Wednesday 06 July 2022 07:14
Comments
Misconduct and misery: Boris Johnson's tumultuous summer

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has issued a dire warning over the cost of living crisis after Rishi Sunak dramatically quit.

Mr Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday amid anger over Boris Johnson’s handling of misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher.

Earlier today, No 10 admitted Mr Johnson was aware when promoting Mr Pincher to his role as deputy chief whip that a misconduct complaint had been upheld against him.

Recommended

In his resignation letter, the now former chancellor told Mr Johnson that the government “cannot continue like this.”

He has since been replaced by Nadhim Zahawi, Mr Johnson’s third chancellor in less than three years in office.

Martin Lewis has raised concerns about the state of the nation without - however temporarily - a chancellor to tackle major economic woes

(PA Archive)

Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

He was replaced as Health Secretary by Steve Barclay, the prime minister’s chief of staff.

As the sprialling rate of inflation - which recently hit a 40-year high - continues to top up already sky-high living costs, Mr Lewis said: “We’ve a cost of living crisis of a scale not seen for nearly 50yrs.

“Energy bills will rise to £3,000 in Oct.

“Food, mortgages, rents, transport & petrol prices are exploding.

“The Bank of England today warned economic outlook’s deteriorated materially.”

Rishi Sunak said his approach was ‘fundamentally too different’ to Boris Johnson

(2022 Getty Images)

And while Mr Sunak will be replaced as chancellor, his resignation letter included pointed comments about the ongoing financial crisis and Mr Johnson’s approach to it.

He wrote: “Our country is facing immense challenges. We both want a low-tax, high-growth economy, and world class public services, but this can only be responsibly be delivered if we are prepared to work hard, make sacrifices and take difficult decisions.

“I firmly believe the public are ready to hear the truth. Our people know that if something is too good to be true then it’s not true.

“They need to know that whilst there is a path to a better future, it is not an easy one.

“In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different.”

It comes after figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that living standards in the UK had fallen for the fourth quarter in a row.

The report found that soaring prices reduced the disposable income of British households by 0.2 per cent on average between January and March.

Recommended

The ONS reported that inflation was 1.7 per cent during the quarter, outpacing income growth by 1.5 per cent.

But the figures do not take into account the past three months, during which rising prices have pushed up energy bills to around £2,000 for the average household.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in