Tributes pour in from Rivals cast in honour of Dame Jilly Cooper

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have poured in from the cast of Rivals in honour of the late Dame Jilly Cooper.

The author who was known for her “bonkbusters” including Riders, Rivals and Polo died unexpectedly on Sunday morning after a fall.

Some of the cast members of the hit Disney+ series, based on the book of the same name, have since shared posts in memory of the late writer.

English actor Alex Hassell, who plays Rupert Campbell-Black in the show, posted a photo of the two together on his Instagram page, describing Dame Jilly as a “magical woman” who changed his life.

He said: “Quite aside from the great wealth of joy, comfort and excitement her writing has given so many, she was such a generous spirited person to be around.

“She was so kind and supportive to me in portraying her hero Rupert. I’m so pleased I got to see her on set the other day, and pretty much the last things she said to me was that she was proud of me. Gorgeous and caring to the last.

“She shall be greatly missed. We will continue to do our utmost to honour her. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

His co-star, Emily Atack, who portrays Sarah Stratton in the series, also posted on Instagram, with the caption: “I’ll never forget the first time we met. Your warmth and kindness soared through me with that first hug, and then every hug since.

“To be taken into your world was the hugest honour and a once in a life time privilege. I cannot begin to explain how much we will miss you. Thank you for letting us into Jilly World, there really is no place like it.

“Sending all my love to Jilly’s wonderful family. Praying that you all feel somewhat comforted by knowing and seeing just how adored she was. What a woman, what a legacy. We love you Dame Jilly.”

Victoria Smurfit, known for playing Maud O’ Hara, also paid tribute and said: “Our divine Queen has gone to the sky.

“Her words will live forever but the way she made you feel, when in her company was human sunshine.

“Jilly was everything that was good about being a person. Paddington bear with a naughty twinkle. All love to her beautiful and loving family and friends.

“Will miss that Dame so much.”

The executive producers of the Disney+ adaptation said they are “broken-hearted” at the news of her death.

Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Alex Lamb said: “We are broken-hearted. Jilly was and always will be one of the world’s greatest storytellers, and it has been the most incredible honour to have been able to work with her to adapt her incredible novels for television.”

Others commented on the tribute post made by the production company behind the hit series, Happy Prince, including Danny Dyer, who portrays businessman Freddie Jones.

Meanwhile Gary Lamont commented: “There is nothing like a Dame. A privilege to have been in her orbit.”

Disney+ UK described Dame Jilly as a “true trailblazer in British literature” while Penguin Books UK, the publishing house behind many of her novels, said she was an “inspiration to a generation of women, writers and more”.

Actress Dame Joanna Lumley, who starred in Dame Jilly’s 1970s sitcom It’s Awfully Bad for Your Eyes, Darling, told BBC News: “She was entirely generous, hugely talented, prolific, enthusiastic, meticulous and wholly loveable: a darling friend and a brilliant person.

“She will be missed and mourned by millions, not least by me. I adored her.”

Others who have paid tribute to the late writer include TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp, comedian Helen Lederer, historian Simon Montefiore and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth – who said she was a “powerhouse of positivity”.

A number of authors have also recognised her and her legacy, including Jill Mansell who credited Dame Jilly for inspiring her to be a writer.

She said: “Pretty sure I would never have become a published novelist if it weren’t for Jilly Cooper, whose brilliant works inspired me to want to write and brought endless happiness to millions of readers. She was completely fabulous.”

While Australian-British author Kathy Lette said: “A twinkle has gone out of the world.

“Jilly Cooper knew how to disarm with charm. But beneath the mischief, she was searingly insightful on class, sexism, motherhood & marriage; a Jane Austen in jodhpurs. A loving & loyal friend, she’ll be dearly missed but joyously remembered.”

Dame Jilly was known for her steamy fiction focusing on scandal and adultery in upper class society.

Her hit titles also include Mount! and The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous, along with her most recent work Tackle!

Her children Felix and Emily said in a statement: “Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds.

“Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock. We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us.”

Dame Jilly’s agent Felicity Blunt said it was the privilege of her career to have worked with a woman who has “defined culture, writing and conversation since she was first published over 50 years ago”.

Dame Jilly’s funeral will be private with a public service of thanksgiving will be held in the coming months in Southwark Cathedral to celebrate her life, with a separate announcement made in due course.