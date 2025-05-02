Schoolgirl found in River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A schoolgirl who died after entering the River Thames is likely to have died “swiftly” from the “effect of cold water”, an inquest opening heard.

Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reported missing on March 31 after playing near Barge House Causeway in Woolwich on a school inset day.

A major search was prompted, with the Metropolitan Police confirming on April 13 they had found a body.

On Wednesday, the force said the body found in Maritime Quay on the Isle of Dogs was that of Kaliyah.

In a statement, her family said “their hearts are broken” and their lives will “never be the same” following her death.

“We were blessed to have Kaliyah, even if it was for such a short time. She will be missed so much. Kaliyah went to a birthday party and never returned home to her family,” they added.

On Friday, an inquest into Kaliyah’s death was opened at East London Coroner’s Court.

Senior coroner Graeme Irvine told the hearing the reason she may have gone into the water was to try and find a lost shoe.

“It would appear that she entered the water in an attempt to recover a lost shoe, but that is something which will be covered later at an inquest,” Mr Irvine said.

He told the court the provisional cause of death was immersion, pending further tests.

Preliminary post-mortem investigations conducted by Professor Alan Bates suggested that Kaliyah had not died from drowning, the inquest heard.

Mr Irvine said of the preliminary findings: “The effect of being in cold water would have caused unconsciousness and death relatively swiftly.

“I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the parents. I cannot imagine the grief they must be going through.”