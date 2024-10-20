Body found in River Thames during search for man missing after rowing boat capsized

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A body has been found in the search for a man missing for nine days after a rowing boat capsized in the River Thames.

The small vessel tipped over near Sunbury-on-Thames on the morning of Friday 11 October, sending six people into the water near Sunbury Lock, which is a popular destination for rowing, sailing and kayaking.

Five people were rescued from the river, and three of them were taken to hospital for further checks, officials said.

But a man in his sixties still could not be found, with Surrey Police saying hours later that officers feared he was still in the water following a major search.

A man in his sixties has been missing for nine days ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

In a new update, police said specialist search teams had recovered a man’s body near Sunbury Weir on Sunday.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of the missing man have been informed and are being supported by a specialist officer, the force said.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Andy Jenkins, chief inspector for North Surrey, said: “Throughout this tragic incident we have been in close contact with the man’s family to offer them support and information during this incredibly difficult time.

“Our thoughts remain with them, and we ask that their privacy is respected while they come to terms with their loss.”

An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.

Police, paramedics and fire and rescue officials had all rushed to the scene at Sunbury Lock – close to the island of Wheatleys Eyot – to reports of people in difficulty in the water.

HM Coastguard and a local RNLI service were also called to assist with the search and rescue operation.

Situated some 14 miles from central London, the reach above Sunbury Lock is home to multiple watersports clubs and various annual regattas are held in the area.

Additional reporting by PA